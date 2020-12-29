Richard Carpenter facts: Carpenters singer's age, wife, children, songs and net worth revealed

Richard Carpenter was one of the most successful singer-songwriters of all time, scoring many hits with his sister Karen Carpenter as part of the brother-sister duo Carpenters.

But when did he form the Carpenters with his sister Karen? And what is he up to now? Here's all the important facts about the talented musician:

Who is Richard Carpenter? Richard Carpenter is an American musician, record producer, songwriter, who formed half of the duo The Carpenters alongside his sister Karen. Read more: The 10 greatest Carpenters songs ever With the group, he was their record producer, arranger, pianist, keyboardist, lyricist, and composer, as well as joining with Karen on harmony vocals. In later years, he also had a small acting career, including a cameo in the Karen Carpenter Story.

How old is Richard Carpenter and where is he from? Richard Carpenter in 1988. Picture: Getty Richard Carpenter was born in New Haven, Connecticut, the same hospital where his sister Karen was later born. Read more: The Story of... 'We've Only Just Begun' His parents were housewife Agnes Reuwer Tatum (1915-1996) and Harold Bertram Carpenter (1908-1988). His father was born in China, where Richard's grandparents were missionaries, and was educated at boarding schools in England.

When did the Carpenters form? Richard Carpenter studied music at California State College (now known as California State University, Long Beach). There, he met conductor and composer Frank Pooler, and close friend, John Bettis, who co-wrote songs with Richard. Richard and Karen Carpenter. Picture: Getty Richard then created the Richard Carpenter Trio in 1965 with sister Karen and friend Wes Jacobs. Richard played the piano, Karen played the drums, and Wes played the tuba and bass. Read more: The tragic story of Karen Carpenter In 1966, the group won the Hollywood Bowl Battle of the Bands event, and soon recorded three songs at RCA Studios. In 1969, Richard and Karen signed a record deal as a duo with A&M.

Is Richard Carpenter married and does he have children? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Carpenter (@richardcarpenterofficial) In 1984, Richard married his adopted cousin (they have no blood relationship), Mary Rudolph. Her brother, Mark Rudolph, was the Carpenters' road manager. Richard and Mary Carpenter have five children together: Kristi Lynn (the name Karen said she would have given to a daughter) was born on August 17, 1987. Traci Tatum was born on July 25, 1989, Mindi Karen on July 7, 1992, Collin Paul on July 20, 1994, and Taylor Mary on December 5, 2000. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Carpenter (@richardcarpenterofficial)

What is Richard Carpenter's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Richard Carpenter has an estimated net worth of around £7.4 million ($10m).