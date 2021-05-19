Duran Duran announce first new album in six years, including new song 'Invisible'

Duran Duran announce first new album in six years, including new song 'Invisible'. Picture: Duran Duran

By Tom Eames

Duran Duran are back with their first new album in six years, called Future Past.

Released on October 22, Future Past will feature their brand new single ‘Invisible’, which you can listen to below.

The album will have 12 tracks, and includes collaborations with Blur’s Graham Coxon, David Bowie's longtime pianist Mike Garson and guest vocals from singer Lykke Li.

A deluxe edition of the LP will contain three bonus tracks, and fans can also buy various bundles including coloured vinyl and artwork autographed by the band.

Duran Duran have also confirmed that they will perform their duet with Coxon at this year’s Billboard Music Awards, as they appear as part of their 40th anniversary celebrations, on May 23.

Speaking in March 2020 to The Times, keyboardist Nick Rhodes described the album as “handmade” and “guitary".

Future Past also features work from electronic pioneer Giorgio Moroder and producer Mark Ronson.

Duran Duran back in 1981, 40 years ago. Picture: Getty

John Taylor said: “We have to starve ourselves of creativity long enough that when we do show up we have something to say.

"[The studio sessions] are quite exhausting because we have been down this road. We can finish each other’s sentences and I guess, to some extent, we can do that musically as well. We are working with the same cast; it’s like a soap opera. That’s why collaborators become so important as you need to keep the spirit lively.”

Duran Duran were due to headline BST Hyde Park in 2020 and then 2021, but it now been postponed until summer 2022.