Listen to Duran Duran's “emotional” new song ‘Give It All Up’ with Tove Lo

Listen to Duran Duran and Tove Lo's "emotional" new song 'Give It All Up'.

By Hannah Lovejoy

Duran Duran have teamed up with Tove Lo for a brand new track titled ‘Give It All Up’ which is set to appear on the band’s upcoming album.

Duran Duran and Tove Lo’s ‘Give It All Up’ collaboration is a track taken from Duran Duran’s 15th album titled Future Past - the album is set for release on Friday (October 22).

Simon Le Bon and Tove Lo’s vocals compliment one another throughout the song - ‘Give It All Up’ is packed with emotive lyricism.

Tove Lo said that it was an “honour” to work on a track with Duran Duran and mentioned that ‘Give It All Up’ will make “you wanna dance and cry”.

“Such an honour for me to join these legends on this amazing album and tune. Getting to sing along to Simon's voice on ‘Give It All Up’ was pretty surreal,” Tove Lo explained via Instagram.

“I’m also a big fan of @erolalkan so I was very excited when I heard he was producing the track."

Tove Lo continued: “It’s that kind of emotional song that keeps building in desperation and energy so you wanna dance and cry to it. My favorite kind! @duranduran.”

‘Give It All Up’ is one of several songs that Duran Duran has released from their upcoming album Future Past. Other tracks the band have released include ‘Anniversary’, ‘Invisible’, ‘More Joy’ and ‘Tonight United’.

Duran Duran are also releasing a new documentary titled Double Take - it is a 30 minute film showing the making of the ‘Anniversary’ music video. Double Take is set to premiere on Thursday (October 21).

Tove Lo isn’t the only collaboration on Duran Duran’s new album - other features include Ivorian Doll, CHAI and Mike Garson.