Michael Jackson asked Duran Duran to make a record but they turned it down

4 August 2021, 15:29

Michael Jackson asked Duran Duran to collaborate, Duran Duran turned it down.
Michael Jackson asked Duran Duran to collaborate, Duran Duran turned it down. Picture: Getty
Hannah Lovejoy

By Hannah Lovejoy

Michael Jackson reached out to Duran Duran and wanted to work with them following the release of their 1984 album The Reflex.

Michael asked the group if they wanted to collaborate with him and Duran Duran decided to turn down the music opportunity.

Read more: Duran Duran facts: Why are they called Duran Duran, was Princess Diana a fan and are they brothers

The group appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday (August 2) and they were asked whether they had a connection to Michael in the 1980s.

Keyboard player, Nick Rhodes, responded and mentioned that he once received a phone call from Michael and at first, he didn’t believe it was him.

Read more: Queen explain how Michael Jackson "loved Freddie" and convinced them to record one of their biggest hits

“We go home after a tour – it must have been 1983, I think. I get home and the phone rings and my mum says, ‘There’s somebody on the phone for you, he says his name’s Michael Jackson’,” Nick explained.

Initially, Nick didn’t believe that it was Michael Jackson and he thought that a member of Duran Duran’s crew was “winding” him up with a prank call.

SiriusXM Presents Duran Duran Live At The Faena Theater In Miami During Art Basel
SiriusXM Presents Duran Duran Live At The Faena Theater In Miami During Art Basel. Picture: Getty

He continued: “After about a minute I thought, ‘Oh my God, it is Michael Jackson isn’t it’.”

Read more: Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible

The Duran Duran member said that Michael was “keen to make a record” with the band after the release of their 1984 album The Reflex. Nick told the other members and they simply said “nah” in response.

“I go to everyone, ‘Hey Michael Jackson called last night. Do you fancy maybe doing a song with him?’ And they all went, ‘Nah’,” Nick added.

More from Michael Jackson

See more More from Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson

The top 30 best Michael Jackson songs ever, ranked in order of greatness

Features

Michael Jackson in 1996

Michael Jackson facts: Singer's wife, kids, age, albums, net worth and more revealed
Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson and Gary Barlow

10 really bad songs by brilliant artists, from Michael Jackson to David Bowie

Song Lists

Michael Jackson and Freddie Mercury recorded music together

Queen explain how Michael Jackson "loved Freddie" and convinced them to record one of their biggest hits

Queen

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
Michael Jackson could have appeared in Labyrinth

How Michael Jackson and Sting almost starred in Labyrinth instead of David Bowie

David Bowie

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Ten-year-old George Elliot wowed viewers of The Voice Kids with an incredible cover of Queen's 'Radio Gaga'

The Voice Kids: Boy, 10, challenges Freddie Mercury with astounding version of Queen's 'Radio Gaga' - video

Queen

Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder perform iconic ‘Ebony and Ivory’ song together at White House for Barack Obama

When Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder performed ‘Ebony and Ivory’ together for Barack Obama

Paul McCartney

Smooth Radio is now available on DAB+ in the Channel Islands: How to listen

Smooth Radio is now available on DAB+ in the Channel Islands: How to listen
Jennifer Hudson visits Aretha Franklin's family in Detroit and new film clip shows her singing 'Respect'

Jennifer Hudson visits Aretha Franklin's family as new film clip shows her singing 'Respect'

Aretha Franklin

Robbie Williams son Charlie gets identical mohawk haircut from Robbie

Robbie Williams gives identical mohawk haircut to his son Charlie in cute video

Robbie Williams