Duran Duran announce new UK shows for 2022 - how to get tickets

Duran Duran are touring in 2022. Picture: Duran Duran

By Hannah Lovejoy

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Duran Duran have added more dates to their upcoming UK tour for next year and have also shared details about their new Touch the Sunrise immersive experience that is set to take place in Ibiza.

Duran Duran have announced two new dates for their summer tour in 2022. The headline shows will take place at Yorkshire's Castle Howard and Inverness’ Caledonian Stadium.

Tickets for the new shows will go on sale on Friday (December 10) at 10am here.

The British band also revealed their plans for a brand new three-day immersive experience in Ibiza.

Duran Duran’s Touch the Sunrise event will be the group’s first performance on the Spanish island since 1987.

The three-day music event is scheduled to take place over the May bank holiday weekend from April 29 to May 2 in 2022 - it is part of the Ibiza Music Summit.

The events are part of Duran Duran’s 40th anniversary celebrations - the group first marked their four decades in music with the release of a new album titled Future Past earlier this year.

Singer Simon Le Bon described the upcoming event in Ibiza as an “extraordinary experience” and recalled Duran Duran’s “tremendous love” for Ibiza.

Duran Duran announce new UK shows for 2022 and immersive experience in Ibiza. Picture: Getty

“Touch The Sunrise is going to be an extraordinary experience – and something we’ve never done before,” he explained.

“Everyone in the band has a tremendous love for the island and over the years I have personally spent many summers there with friends and family – so it’s become somewhat of a home away from home for us.”

He continued: “People often think of Ibiza as just a party island – which of course it can be – but there’s a side to it that we really hope our fans get to explore while they are there, that’s about the natural beauty of the place, the incredible food and the warmth of the people who live there year-round.”

Duran Duran’s full list of shows for 2022 is below: