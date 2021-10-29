Duran Duran won't ever stop touring with use of holograms, even when they're dead

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Duran Duran will never call it time with their touring career, and are open to the idea of using holograms even when they're dead.

As their latest album Future Past is battling for the UK album chart's top spot, Duran Duran have confessed that they never intend to call time in their live touring career.

That's with a little help from holograms of course, even when the entire band are no longer with us.

In a move that will either please or panic Duran Duran die-hards, the new wave pop icons intend to keep their fans happy long into the afterlife by following in the footsteps of Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson.

Referring to ABBA's highly anticipated virtual show ABBA Voyage, Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor said: "Once we’re gone. Once we’ve kicked the bucket, that would be fine – we’d be quite happy with that."

Duran Duran are still at the top of their game, recently playing two huge shows in their hometown of Birmingham recently as well as headlining the Isle of Wight Festival last month.

But with most of the band now becoming grandfathers (or 'glamfathers' as frontman Simon Le Bon puts it), they intend to take their foot off the pedal slightly.

Roger Taylor goes on to say: “We’ve had to slow down a little bit, we take it a little bit easier." in reference to their touring schedule.

"We’ll probably end up like The Rolling Stones – they do about a gig a week.”

He completely ruled out the use of holograms whilst they still have the passion and energy to perform live, however:

"Once you take away that spontaneity, I think, I think you are losing something."

"It’s not something we would do at the moment, while we are still standing.”

Duran Duran's new album Future Past is on course for their highest-charting album since the 80s, and is currently vying for top spot of the UK album charts with Sir Elton John's The Lockdown Sessions.

There's no great rivalry between the two artists, however, who have been good friends since partying together after the video shoot for Elton's 'I'm Still Standing' in Cannes.

Sending his love to Sir Elton, Taylor said: "How incredible that two artists who have been in the business for almost 100 years combined are vying for a top spot.”