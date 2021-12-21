Exclusive

George Michael's life and career celebrated in new Smooth special - listen now on Global Player

You Have Been Loved: Remembering George Michael. Picture: Global/Smooth/Getty

By Tom Eames

This Christmas marks five years since the world mourned the loss of George Michael, a true music and pop culture icon.

To celebrate the life and career of the great man, Smooth Radio presents its new special documentary, You Have Been Loved: Remembering George Michael, which you can hear exclusively on Global Player.

Margherita Taylor presents the 90-minute special programme, which features a playlist of George and Wham!'s most iconic hits, from 'Careless Whisper' to 'Last Christmas'.

We look back at the incredible life and career of George, and we hear stories from his closest friends, colleagues and famous fans.

Andrew Ridgeley, Robbie Williams, Paloma Faith, James Arthur and Gary Kemp talk about their memories of the legendary singer-songwriter.

The special also looks at how George's charitable qualities helped so many people around the world, and how his music inspired countless artists.

Listen now on Global Player here, or head to the 'Live Playlists' section on the app.