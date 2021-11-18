Why is John Lennon’s team tracking down the ‘Happy Xmas (War is Over)’ children's choir?

18 November 2021, 14:24

By Mayer Nissim

There are rumours of a new version of 'Happy Xmas (War is Over)' to mark its 50th anniversary.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This year marks the 50th anniversary of one of the greatest ever Christmas singles.

John Lennon and Yoko Ono's 'Happy Xmas (War is Over)' was released on December 1, 1971 in the US (legal wrangling meant it was released a year later in the UK).

It wasn't a massive hit Stateside, but went to number 4 in the UK in 1972, and all the way to number 2 in 1980 after John's tragic death.

Read more: The Story of... 'Happy Xmas (War is Over)' by John Lennon

The song was built on John and Yoko's 'War is Over' billboard campaign from 1969, and following the success of 'Imagine', John realised he had to put his "political message across with a little honey".

John recorded an acoustic demo of the song at the St Regis Hotel in New York City in October 1971, before going to the Record Plant Studio with Phil Spector on Thursday, October 28, but a key moment came on the afternoon of Halloween.

On October 31, 30 children from The Harlem Community Choir aged around 4-12 visited the studio and laid down the chorus and counter-melody backing vocals on the verses.

And now, John Lennon's team wants to find those children. "Hey guys, can you help?" read a post on the official John Lennon Twitter page yesterday (November 17).

If you or anyone you know were a member of the 1971 Harlem Community Choir, and sang on this recording, could you please get in touch with us: admin at imaginepeace dot com."

So why is the John Lennon estate on the hunt for these singers, who would be aged from their mid-50s to mid 60s today?

Read more: The 30 best Christmas songs of all time, ranked

With the 50th anniversary of the single coming up soon, there's been speculation of a re-release or even a re-working of the track to celebrate the occasion.

Or maybe the Lennon estate is interested in giving the former choir members some of the now probably-very-large royalties from the song?

Smooth has contacted the Lennon team to ask for further information, so watch this space.

Read more: The 20 worst Christmas songs of all time

'Happy Xmas (War is Over)' has already been re-released and covered many times over.

A music video was made for The John Lennon Video Collection in 1992, featuring footage of John and Yoko's billboard campaign and home photos of their son Sean.

A new video was made in 2003 for the Lennon Legend DVD, which used footage from the Vietnam War, the September 11 attacks, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and other conflicts.

And in 2018, John's son Sean recorded a cover with Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson for Saturday Night Live.

More from John Lennon

See more More from John Lennon

John Lennon

The 10 greatest John Lennon songs, ranked

Song Lists

John Lennon

John Lennon facts: Beatles singer's age, wife, children, parents and more revealed
Christmas songs

The 30 best Christmas songs of all time, ranked

Christmas

The Beatles: Get Back

The Beatles: Get Back miniseries gets a stunning new trailer

Beatles

The Beatles' children Julian Lennon, Stella McCartney, and Dhani Harrison.

How many kids do The Beatles have, and who are they?

Beatles

Stevie Wonder performing at the 1996 Olympic closing ceremony in Atlanta, and Stevie Wonder on stage with John Lennon.

Watch when Stevie Wonder brought the world to tears with stirring cover of 'Imagine'

Stevie Wonder

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

Simon Cowell came up with the Westlife stool idea

Westlife reveal how Simon Cowell invented their iconic 'stand-up at the key change' move

Westlife

How I’m A Celebrity's Arlene Phillips flawlessly created the choreography for Elton John’s ‘I’m Still Standing’ video

How I’m A Celebrity's Arlene Phillips flawlessly created the choreography for Elton John’s ‘I’m Still Standing’ video

Elton John

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper at the Oscars

Bradley Cooper addresses the rumours that he dated Lady Gaga after A Star is Born

TV & Film

David Bowie and Iman in 2007

David Bowie's wife Iman says she'll never remarry after his death

David Bowie

Elvis Presley alongside Austin Butler

Elvis Presley movie: Musical biopic cast, plot, release date and more revealed

Elvis Presley