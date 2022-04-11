John Lennon's son Julian covers late father's 'Imagine' for the first time, and it's beautiful

Julian Lennon sings Imagine. Picture: Julian Lennon/YouTube/John Lennon

By Tom Eames

Julian Lennon has performed his late father's most iconic song for the first time, and it's for a special occasion.

Julian Lennon - John Lennon's oldest son - has covered 'Imagine', after previously vowing to never perform the tune.

The 59-year-old singer-songwriter sang a haunting version of 'Imagine' during a benefit for Ukraine refugees on Saturday, April 9.

Appearing in a dark room with candles, Julian sang alongside an acoustic guitar, played by Nuno Bettencourt.

"Today, for the first time ever, I publicly performed my Dad's song, 'Imagine'," Julian wrote on YouTube.

"The song reflects the light at the end of the tunnel, that we are all hoping for. The War on Ukraine is an unimaginable tragedy.

"As a human, and as an artist, I felt compelled to respond in the most significant way I could."

Watch the video below:

Julian performed 'Imagine' during the Stand Up For Ukraine Campaign, which was broadcasted from Warsaw, Poland as a global event to raise money.

'Imagine' was originally released on John Lennon's album of the same name in 1971, and has gone on to become a peace anthem.

It is also one of the most-performed songs of all time, and became Lennon's best-selling solo single.

John Lennon And His Son Julian in 1968. Picture: Getty

Julian Lennon was John Lennon's first and only child with first wife Cynthia. He went on to have son Sean Lennon with second wife Yoko Ono.

In recent years, Sean and Julian have grown close, and are often seen together on social media.