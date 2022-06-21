Madonna posts rare photos of all 6 kids in Father's Day tribute to herself

Madonna and her children. Picture: Madonna/Instagram

By Tom Eames

Madonna has shared some sweet photos of her six children, as she wished herself a Happy Father's Day this weekend.

The 63-year-old Queen of Pop posted some snapshots on Instagram to her 18.3 millions followers, showing off several photos of her with her children to mark the occasion.

Madonna also paid tribute to her dad, Silvio Ciccone, who grew up as an Italian immigrant in Pennsylvania before working to be the first member of his family to graduate.

The singer shared seven photos and videos in her post, which used the line "Happy Father's Day to Me!!".

Madonna with children David, Lourdes, Mercy and James in 2013. Picture: Getty

Madonna started the post with a young photo of her father, who is now 91 years old. "My dear sweet father Silvio".

She then posted a photo of her alongside eldest son Rocco Ritchie, whose dad is her ex-husband, British director Guy Ritchie.

There was also a photo with eldest child Lourdes Leon, followed with her holding hands with 16-year-old David Banda.

Mercy James, also 16, then appeared alongside her mother, before Madonna posted a photo of her youngest daughters - twins Stelle and Estere Ciccone.

Madonna then posted a throwback photo of Silvio's 90th birthday, where all her children apart from Rocco appeared alongside their grandfather.

In total, Madonna has six children. Four of her kids have been adopted: David in 2006 and Mercy in 2009, and twins Esther and Stella Mwale in 2017.

She has a biological daughter, Lourdes, with former partner Carlos Leon. Rocco is her eldest son.

Meanwhile, Madonna is currently working on her own biopic, and will serve as director on the film.