Madonna biopic: Cast, release date, soundtrack and plot explained for upcoming movie
9 June 2022, 13:45
Madonna is set to direct and produce her own biopic, which promises to tell the story of one of pop music's biggest names.
Madonna first announced plans to direct her own biopic from a script co-written by Diablo Cody back in 2020.
She said at the time: “I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world.
- When Michael Jackson and Madonna attended the Oscars together: "The best date ever"
- When George Michael kissed Madonna live on stage at the 1989 MTV Awards
- How Madonna's casting in A League of Their Own caused its leading star to quit
"There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the rollercoaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”
There had previously been plans to make a Madonna biopic, but this fell apart after the singer herself vocally criticised the script on social media.
Originally titled Blond Ambition and written by Elyse Hollander, it ended up topping the 2016 'Black List' of best unproduced screenplays.
However, in 2017, Madonna said: “Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen. Only I can tell my story. Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool. Why would Universal Studios want to make a movie about me based on a script that is all lies???”
Here's what we know so far...
-
Madonna biopic cast: Who will play the singer?
Madonna is said to have cast Julia Garner in the lead role of her biopic.
According to Variety, Ozark star Julia was offered the role after a long audition process.
Other contenders are said to have included Florence Pugh, Euphoria’s Alexa Demie and Odessa Young.
Garner recently starred in the Netflix show Inventing Anna, and she also appeared in the film The Assistant.
-
Who will direct?
Madonna will direct the currently untitled film.
The biopic would be Madonna’s third film as director, after the comedy-drama Filth and Wisdom from 2008, and the Wallis Simpson biopic W.E. in 2012.
Neither film received critical praise at the time.
-
What is the release date for the Madonna film?
The film is still in early stages of production, so no release date has been announced as of yet.
-
What songs will appear in the Madonna biopic?
Assuming the film will tell the story of Madonna's career, we'd expect to hear all of her '80s bangers as part of the soundtrack.
This would include songs like 'Holiday', 'Like a Virgin', 'Like a Prayer' and 'Borderline' among many others.
It remains to be seen if the film will tell her full story up to the present day, or stop at a particular point like Bohemian Rhapsody or Rocket Man.