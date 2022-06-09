Madonna biopic: Cast, release date, soundtrack and plot explained for upcoming movie

Julia Garner will play Madonna in an upcoming biopic. Picture: Alamy

By Tom Eames

Madonna is set to direct and produce her own biopic, which promises to tell the story of one of pop music's biggest names.

Madonna first announced plans to direct her own biopic from a script co-written by Diablo Cody back in 2020.

She said at the time: “I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world.

"There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the rollercoaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

Madonna in 2012. Picture: Getty

There had previously been plans to make a Madonna biopic, but this fell apart after the singer herself vocally criticised the script on social media.

Originally titled Blond Ambition and written by Elyse Hollander, it ended up topping the 2016 'Black List' of best unproduced screenplays.

However, in 2017, Madonna said: “Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen. Only I can tell my story. Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool. Why would Universal Studios want to make a movie about me based on a script that is all lies???”

Here's what we know so far...