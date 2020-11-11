Where is Ola Ray, the girl in Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' music video, now?

She was born on August 26, 1960 and celebrated her 60th birthday in 2020.

Before this, Ola was a model for Playboy, and was the Playmate of the Month for the June 1980 issue.

Ola Ray is a model and actress who is best known for playing Michael Jackson's girlfriend in the 'Thriller' music video.

Ola had a few other film and TV roles in the 1980s, including minor parts in 48 Hrs, 10 to Midnight, Fear City and Beverly Hills Cop II.

Was she friends with Michael Jackson?

Ola Ray has often spoken of her brief time spent with Michael, and claims that they grew "very close" during their two weeks filming the famous music video.

In her book, she also claimed that they had a passionate fling on set, but it didn't go any further than a couple of kisses.

Ray told DailyMailTV: “Michael and I did get intimate on 'Thriller', yes. I went to his trailer one day and that's where I had my second kiss with him.

“I kissed him for the first time on the set, I kissed him on the cheek, then he asked me to come into his dressing room one day and I went in there and we sat down and had a conversation and we got really close and that's when he kissed me the second time.

“It was a very passionate kiss and, you know, we also did a little something else, but that's all I'm gonna say.”

She also described Michael as a “sweet” and very nice person, as well as being a “gentle soul”.

After shooting had finished, she saw the singer one more time at Westlake Studios, when Quincy Jones was producing his Bad album.

Michael apparently told her he couldn’t continue their relationship, because of a promise he had made to a friend, who was interested in Ray.