Michael Jackson's Thriller album is getting a new 40th anniversary documentary: Watch the first trailer

31 October 2023, 16:04

Michael Jackson's Thriller 40 documentary
Michael Jackson's Thriller 40 documentary. Picture: Michael Jackson/Paramount/Showtime

By Tom Eames

Michael Jackson’s Thriller is not just an album, it is a cultural phenomenon that changed the music world forever.

Released in 1982, Thriller became the best-selling album of all time worldwide, with more than 66 million copies sold.

It also spawned seven hit singles, including 'Billie Jean', 'Beat It', and the title track, which featured a groundbreaking 14-minute short film directed by John Landis.

Now, 40 years after its release, Showtime and Paramount+ are bringing fans a new documentary feature that takes them behind the scenes of the making of Thriller and its iconic music videos.

Michael Jackson’s Thriller to be explored in new documentary

Thriller 40, directed by Nelson George, will debut on streaming and on demand for Paramount+ subscribers with the Paramount+ with Showtime plan on Saturday, December 2nd, and premiere that day at 8 pm ET/PT on Showtime.

The film will also make its international debut on December 2nd on Paramount+ in the UK, Australia, Canada, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Latin America and South Korea and on MTV internationally, excluding China and Japan.

Thriller 40 will feature never-before-seen footage and exclusive interviews with music and entertainment luminaries who witnessed or were influenced by Michael Jackson’s legacy.

Among them are Usher, Mary J Blige, Will.I.Am, Mark Ronson, Misty Copeland, Maxwell and John Landis. The documentary will chronicle the creation of a pre-internet global phenomenon that transcended genres and boundaries, and continues to inspire all aspects of culture and entertainment, including music, dance and fashion.

Thriller 40 is sure to be a must-watch for fans of Michael Jackson and music lovers alike. It is a tribute to the King of Pop’s unparalleled vision and talent that shaped the history of pop culture.

