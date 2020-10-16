Phil Collins sends Donald Trump a cease and desist order after ‘In The Air Tonight’ is played at rally

16 October 2020, 00:00

Phil Collins has banned his music being used by Donald Trump
Phil Collins has banned his music being used by Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Phil Collins has followed The Rolling Stones, the estate of Tom Petty and other artists in stopping their music being used at a Donald Trump event.

Phil Collins has issued American President Donald Trump with a cease and desist order, after his classic song ‘In The Air Tonight’ was played at a campaign rally this week.

Trump held an event in Iowa last night (October 14), and used the Genesis star's 1981 track.

In a statement, Collins' representatives confirm that they have issued the order.

“Yes we are well aware of the Trump campaign’s use of this song and we have already issued a ‘cease and desist’ letter via our lawyers who continue to monitor the situation,” the representative said.

Read more: The Story of... 'In the Air Tonight' by Phil Collins

Earlier in 2020, the likes of Neil Young, Dexys Midnight Runners, The Rolling Stones, Linkin Park, the estate of Tom Petty and others have all told the US President's team to not use their music at his campaign events, with some even threatening legal action.

Neil Young also wrote an open letter to the president, saying he won’t take legal action after Trump used ‘Rockin’ In The Free World’, as he doesn’t want to distract the government's efforts to battle COVID-19.

“Imagine what it feels like to hear ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’ after this president speaks, like it is his theme song,” he said. “I did not write it for that.”

Meanwhile, earlier this week it was reported that Phil Collins was suing his ex-wife, after she secretly married her boyfriend.

The 10 greatest Phil Collins songs ever, ranked

Phil Collins 'filing lawsuit' after ex-wife 'marries again in Vegas'

Phil Collins 'filing lawsuit' against ex-wife after she 'marries in secret in Vegas'
Fred and Tim Williams

These twins reacting to classic music on YouTube is a joy - who are Fred and Tim Williams?

Phil Collins - In the Air Tonight

The Story of... 'In the Air Tonight' by Phil Collins

Genesis

Genesis announce two extra dates and rescheduled Last Dominio UK tour for 2021 – all the ticket details

Father's Day songs

Father's Day songs: 15 emotional tracks by and about dads

