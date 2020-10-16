Phil Collins sends Donald Trump a cease and desist order after ‘In The Air Tonight’ is played at rally

Phil Collins has banned his music being used by Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Phil Collins has followed The Rolling Stones, the estate of Tom Petty and other artists in stopping their music being used at a Donald Trump event.

Phil Collins has issued American President Donald Trump with a cease and desist order, after his classic song ‘In The Air Tonight’ was played at a campaign rally this week.

Trump held an event in Iowa last night (October 14), and used the Genesis star's 1981 track.

In a statement, Collins' representatives confirm that they have issued the order.

“Yes we are well aware of the Trump campaign’s use of this song and we have already issued a ‘cease and desist’ letter via our lawyers who continue to monitor the situation,” the representative said.

Earlier in 2020, the likes of Neil Young, Dexys Midnight Runners, The Rolling Stones, Linkin Park, the estate of Tom Petty and others have all told the US President's team to not use their music at his campaign events, with some even threatening legal action.

Neil Young also wrote an open letter to the president, saying he won’t take legal action after Trump used ‘Rockin’ In The Free World’, as he doesn’t want to distract the government's efforts to battle COVID-19.

“Imagine what it feels like to hear ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’ after this president speaks, like it is his theme song,” he said. “I did not write it for that.”

