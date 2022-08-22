Sting celebrates 30th anniversary with wife Trudie Styler in heartwarming photos

22 August 2022, 16:28

Sting and Trudie Styler have been together for 40 years
Sting and Trudie Styler have been together for 40 years. Picture: Getty/Sting/Trudie Styler

By Tom Eames

Sting has marked his 30th wedding anniversary in style.

It was on August 20, 1992, that Sting and partner Trudie Styler got married at Camden Registry Office.

30 years on, Sting and Trudie marked their 30th anniversary with an incredible show of fireworks, and the couple posted a couple of cute photos on their Instagram pages:

"30 years on… sparks still flying," Trudie posted on Instagram, with Sting performing an impressive sparkler-eating move in one photo.

Sting and Trudie first got together in the early 1980s. However, their romance caused a stir at the time.

Trudie was actually close friends with Sting's first wife Frances Tomelty, whom he was married to from 1976 to 1984.

It was later revealed that Sting and Trudie had been having an affair for a period. However, it was clear that their romance was not a flash in the pan, as they got married nearly 10 years later.

Sting and Trudie Styler in 1985
Sting and Trudie Styler in 1985. Picture: Getty

Almost 40 years on, the pair are still together, and seem more loved up than ever.

Trudie Styler is a film producer and director, and has also appeared in various TV shows and films, including the original Poldark, Miss Marple, Midsomer Murders and Friends.

Sting and Styler have four children together: Brigitte Michael 'Mickey' (born 1984), Jake (born 1985), Eliot Paulina (nicknamed 'Coco', born 1990), and Giacomo Luke (born 1995).

