Agatha Christie's 'The Mousetrap' is coming back to the West End - tickets on sale now

Tickets are now on sale for Agatha Christie's nail-biting murder-mystery 'The Mousetrap' with the iconic show to resume with a new all-star cast. Picture: Adam Spiegel Productions

'The Mousetrap' by Agatha Christie – the world's most long-running play – is leading the West End out of lockdown on May 17.

Agatha Christie's nail-biting play The Mousetrap is set to lead the West End out of lockdown when it returns to the stage on May 17.

The world's longest-running play will raise its curtains for the first time in over a year at the St. Martin’s Theatre in central London.

Tickets are now on sale for Agatha Christie's thrilling murder-mystery with the iconic show to resume with a new all-star cast.

The Mousetrap has been suspended since the pandemic resulted in the closure of UK theatres in March 2020.

Two sets of casts – comprising Olivier Award winners and highly acclaimed stars of TV and film – will come together for the iconic thriller as it re-opens in the West End on the day that Stage 3 in the Government’s 'Road Map' to ease restrictions across society comes in to effect.

Two sets of casts – comprising Olivier Award winners and highly acclaimed stars of TV and film – will come together for the iconic thriller when it reopens on May 17. Picture: Adam Spiegel Productions

Game of Thrones' David Rintoul, Eastenders' Charlie Clements and Emmerdale's Susan Penhaligon are just some of the stars who will tread the boards upon the re-opening of the historic play.

Producer of The Mousetrap Adam Spiegel said ahead of the opening: “I am thrilled today to announce the award winning company of actors that have assembled to lead The Mousetrap back to the West End.

"I am so pleased that these hugely accomplished performers have chosen to participate in this historic moment. The production is an enduring symbol of London theatre and I hope that its return signifies the first steps in the restoration of live theatre in London.”

Tickets are now on sale from 17 May 2021 – 30 January 2022 with no quibble returns or exchanges and performances from 17 May – 4 July are on sale with government guidance on social distancing in place

For more information and to buy tickets visit here.