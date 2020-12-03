The Story of... 'Merry Christmas Darling' by The Carpenters

Who wrote 'Merry Christmas Darling'?

Richard Carpenter composed the music for the song, while Frank Pooler provided the lyrics.

Pooler had written the lyrics when he was just 18.

Karen Carpenter once said: "'Merry Christmas Darling' I think, is a little extra special to both of us, because Richard wrote it, and the lyrics were written by the choral director at Long Beach State choir, where we went to school, Frank Pooler.

"Frank was very helpful in our college days, when we were trying to get a contract and constantly missing classes and everything.

"He was the only one down there who actually understood what we were after, and he stood behind us all the way.

"We just did a benefit at Long Beach state, for a scholarship fund, and we did it with the choir and the whole thing, and we did 'Christmas Darling' and he just glows every time we do it. I think it's my favourite, because it's really close to me."

Pooler died January 19, 2013 from lung cancer at his home in Los Alamitos, California.