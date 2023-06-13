Erasure's 10 greatest songs, ranked

Erasure's Vince Clarke and Andy Bell. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Erasure were one of the greatest bands of the 1980s and 1990s.

Known for their blend of infectious melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and captivating performances, Erasure quickly established themselves as synthpop icons when they emerged in the 1980s.

Vince Clarke had just disbanded Yazoo with Alison Moyet, having previously been the chief songwriter of Depeche Mode, and he was looking for a new project.

After teaming up with the songwriting talents of Andy Bell, the duo soon crafted a discography brimming with timeless hits that have resonated with audiences across generations.

Their music seamlessly fused electronic sounds with emotionally-charged themes, rivalling the Pet Shop Boys as the decade's greatest duo.

Here are the group's best songs for a perfect Erasure playlist: