Erasure's 10 greatest songs, ranked

13 June 2023, 15:27

Erasure's Vince Clarke and Andy Bell
Erasure's Vince Clarke and Andy Bell. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Erasure were one of the greatest bands of the 1980s and 1990s.

Known for their blend of infectious melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and captivating performances, Erasure quickly established themselves as synthpop icons when they emerged in the 1980s.

Vince Clarke had just disbanded Yazoo with Alison Moyet, having previously been the chief songwriter of Depeche Mode, and he was looking for a new project.

After teaming up with the songwriting talents of Andy Bell, the duo soon crafted a discography brimming with timeless hits that have resonated with audiences across generations.

Their music seamlessly fused electronic sounds with emotionally-charged themes, rivalling the Pet Shop Boys as the decade's greatest duo.

Here are the group's best songs for a perfect Erasure playlist:

  1. Love to Hate You

    Erasure - Love To Hate You (Official HD Video)

    This track was released in 1991 as a single from their album Chorus, and deals with the complexities of a tumultuous relationship and the emotions that arise from love and conflict.

    The energetic dance track used elements of Gloria Gaynor's 'I Will Survive', and it reached number four in the UK.

  2. Blue Savannah

    Erasure - Blue Savannah (Official HD Video)

    This song was released in 1989 as a single from their album Wild!, and showed Erasure's sense of serene beauty and emotional introspection.

    It took inspiration from the tranquility of nature, specifically referencing the picturesque landscapes of the American West. It is a metaphor for finding solace and escape in the midst of personal struggles and heartbreak.

    The track peaked at number three on the UK Singles Chart, becoming one of Erasure's highest-charting singles at the time.

  3. In My Arms

    Erasure - In My Arms (Official HD Video)

    Erasure showed that they could move with the times and the ever-changing styles of electronic music.

    Released in 1997 for their Cowboy album, this synthpop ballad had a trip-hop sound that fitted perfectly alongside the emerging talents of Massive Attack, Portishead and others.

  4. Oh L'Amour

    Erasure - Oh L'Amour (Official HD Video)

    This early track was taken from Erasure's debut album Wonderland in 1986.

    A celebration of newfound love, the synthpop favourite made a lot of fans fall in love with the duo for the first time, and it reached number 13 in the UK.

  5. Take a Chance on Me

    Erasure - Take A Chance On Me (Official Video Remastered HD)

    It could be argued that Erasure's tribute to ABBA was one of the reasons that helped revive the nation's love of the Swedish duo, 10 years after they had split up.

    In 1992, Erasure released their ABBA-Esque EP, comprising of four ABBA cover songs.

    Bringing ABBA into the Erasure sound was an inspired move, and this was arguably the best of the lot. It reached number two in the UK, celebrating the legacy of ABBA and paying homage to their iconic sound through their own artistic lens.

  6. Stay With Me

    Erasure - Stay With Me (Official HD Video)

    Erasure weren't always about pulsating pop bangers. They were also able to craft some beautiful ballads with introspective lyrics, like this one.

    Taken from their self-titled album in 1995, this downtempo track gave the duo another top 20 hit, and is one of their most captivating songs.

  7. Victim of Love

    Erasure - Victim Of Love (Official HD Video)

    This 1987 single was taken from Erasure's album The Circus, and was a typically infectious pop gem.

    The song focuses on the experience of being consumed by the intensity and complexities of relationships, often leading to a loss of control.

    The track reached number seven in the UK, and cemented them as electronic heroes.

  8. Always

    Erasure - Always (Official 4k Video)

    This heartfelt song was released in 1994 as a single from their album I Say I Say I Say, and spreads a message of unwavering love and devotion.

    It features tender lyrics, with Andy Bell's emotive vocals creating a sense of vulnerability that perfectly shows the willingness to stand by someone through thick and thin.

    It reached number four in the UK, and was one of their biggest hits of the 1990s.

  9. Sometimes

    Erasure - Sometimes (Official HD Video)

    Released in 1986 as a part of their album The Circus, this track was written by Vince Clarke and brought to life by Andy Bell's incredible vocals.

    The synthpop staple explores the theme of navigating the uncertainties of love and relationships, acknowledging its struggles while embracing the hope of a brighter future.

    It was an instant hit, reaching number two in the UK, and helped Erasure's popularity in the States.

  10. A Little Respect

    Erasure - A Little Respect (Official HD Music Video)

    Erasure's most famous hit was released in 1988 as a single from their album The Innocents, and is an enduring classic that showcases the duo's incredibly catchy melodies.

    The song delves into the themes of love, acceptance, and the importance of treating others with kindness, asking people to embrace empathy and understanding in relationships.

    With its memorable synthpop sound and Andy Bell's impassioned vocals, the song reached number four in the UK, and often appears in lists of the greatest songs of the '80s.

    It has become an anthem for inclusivity and love, with its uplifting message continuing to resonate with audiences 40 years on.

More Song Lists

See more More Song Lists

Here's a list of music legends that have, quite unbelievably, never scored a UK number one hit.

10 music icons that have unbelievably never had a UK number one hit

Music

Earth Wind & Fire's greatest hits

Earth Wind & Fire's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

1970s songs

The 100 greatest songs of the 1970s, ranked

Barry Manilow

Barry Manilow's 10 best songs ever, ranked

Prince's greatest ever songs

Prince's 15 greatest songs, ranked

Prince

More Features

See more More Features

Gary Oldman with Lesley Manville (left) and Uma Thurman (right) in the 1980s

Gary Oldman, Uma Thurman and Lesley Manville's complicated love triangle explained

TV & Film

After revealing his sexuality, George Michael quickly became a proud gay man and a LGBTQ+ icon.

When George Michael proudly declared to Oprah Winfrey he wouldn't sell out to 'homophobic' people

George Michael

Greatest Days cast

Greatest Days review: A nostalgic pop triumph held up by Take That's classic tunes

TV & Film

The Full Monty was a global box office smash after its 1997 release. But where are the stars now?

The Full Monty cast: Where are the stars of the 1997 film now?

TV & Film

Brian May said Freddie Mercury was a "born rockstar" after first meeting the future Queen frontman.

Brian May and Roger Taylor recall their first time meeting "born rockstar" Freddie Mercury

Queen

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Elvis and Gladys

Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Simon Cowell 'performs' on AGT

Simon Cowell finally sang on the Got Talent stage and he was incredible

Michael Jackson's children attended the 'King of Pop's' funeral in 2009

Who are Michael Jackson's kids Paris, Prince and Michael Jr, and where are they now?

Aretha Franklin and her son Kecalf

How many children did Aretha Franklin have and where are they now?

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother