Seal's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

5 December 2022, 17:10

Seal's best songs ever
Seal's best songs ever. Picture: Seal/YouTube

By Tom Eames

Seal was one of the UK's biggest popstars of the 1990s, and has sold over 20 million records around the world.

The London-born singer has won three Brit Awards, four Grammy Awards and two Ivor Novello Awards during his career.

Here are his 10 greatest songs to make the perfect Seal playlist:

  1. A Change is Gonna Come

    Seal has released two albums of soul covers: 2008's Soul and 2011's Soul 2.

    Our favourite track has to be this cover of Sam Cooke's Civil Rights anthem.

  2. Get it Together

    Seal scored a US dance number one with this track, which was the lead single for his 2002 Seal IV album.

  3. Secret

    Seal's lead single for his 2010 album Commitment featured his then-wife Heidi Klum in the sultry music video.

  4. Love's Divine

    Seal was back working with Trevor Horn for this song, released in 2003 from his album Seal IV.

    It also marked the first occasion that future Bond girl Olga Kurylenko appeared in an acting role in the video.

  5. Fly Like an Eagle

    Steve Miller Band first recorded this track in 1976, and Seal put his own spin on it for the Space Jam soundtrack 20 years later.

    Seal later said that Miller approved of the record and had called him "thanking me and saying that was the best cover of the song that he had heard."

  6. Prayer for the Dying

    This was the lead single on Seal's Seal II album in 1994, and was released as a double-A side with 'Don't Cry' in the UK.

    The sophisticated pop track was also produced by Trevor Horn, and gave him a top 20 hit around the world.

  7. My Vision (with Jakatta)

    Seal teamed up with dance producer Jakatta in 2002 for this one-off track, which gave Seal another top 10 hit in the UK, reaching as high as number six.

  8. Killer (with Adamski)

    Seal's breakthrough moment came in 1990, when he worked with dance producer Adamski on the huge number one hit 'Killer'.

    A year later, Seal released his own solo version, also reaching the top 10.

    George Michael released a famous live version in 1993.

  9. Crazy

    This was Seal's official debut solo single, released back in 1991.

    The song was inspired by the fall of the Berlin Wall and the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989.

    He later explained: "I felt the cycle had reached its apex. I felt the world changing and I felt profound things happening." It gave Seal a top 10 hit in the UK and US.

  10. Kiss from a Rose

    Seal first wrote this amazing power ballad back in 1987, but would you believe it, he felt "embarrassed by it" and "threw the tape in the corner".

    It wasn't until producer Trevor Horn brought it back for his 1994 album Seal II.

    A year later, it was included on the Batman Forever soundtrack and it became the biggest hit of his career.

