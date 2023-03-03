ANNA announces 'immersive meditation' album Intentions

ANNA. Picture: Denis Boulze

By Tom Eames

Electronic producer and DJ, ANNA, has announced details of her brand new album, and it promises to be perfect for meditation and mindfulness.

Intentions is the latest release from Brazilian-born producer ANNA, who invites the listener on a "journey of spiritual transformation through sound". The album is out on May 19.

The Lisbon-based DJ has also released the record’s first single ‘Receiving’, featuring legendary ambient pioneer Laraaji.

The album's official description states: "Intentions is the result of ANNA’s self-realisation journey – opening her mind and forever altering her creative process and worldly outlook in the process, which sees her trading in her tougher, club-driven production for sound healing and ambient sensibilities.

"An immersive meditation experience, the album comes with a special listening guide written by ANNA, inviting the audience to set an intention for each track, which has been ordered and equipped with its own specific purpose on the album.

Speaking about the album, ANNA said: “Intentions captures the purest longing for the universal power of love. It’s borne out of a deep well of love that exists inside of me, and an enduring appreciation for all that we call ‘life’”.

Recorded at ANNA’s own Anaweh Studio, the album features an expansive soundscape merging with sound healing techniques, dance-esque beats, binaural beats and ANNA on flute and synth.

ANNA - Intentions. Picture: Mercury KX

ANNA has also spoken about her growing interest in spirituality, and how she has utilised meditation as a life tool. She has got involved with transcendental meditation, Vipassana training and shamanic energy healing training, helping her to feel more free to create her music.

The artist has provided the ideal listening guide for the album, which you can read below:

1. INVITATION

In this moment, take a pause. Yield to the stillness that anchors your mind. Only this. An interlude that asks nothing of you except to sit and breathe. Rest here, in your own awareness.

Relax.

Trust.

Connect.

Go within; the place where magic dwells. Let this invitation wrap you up in presence and provide a space for insight.

Set an intention to… slow down, take a pause, go within.

2. RECEIVING

Let it go. Let it be. Let it arrive. Just like it’s meant to. Release the need to try, and allow whatever comes to flow in. Receiving the totality of your experience, without controlling it.

No trying. No resisting. Only openness. Maybe you will encounter bliss or find deep resolution. Other times, nothing at all. Simply surrender; everything belongs here. This song will hold the space for you to receive. Trust it.

Set an intention to...surrender to what is and welcome what appears.

3. IT’S ALL YOU

This is an offering for the universal power of Love. My intention is to channel the vibration of spirit through this collection of frequencies. God, energy, source, divinity; Oneness, whatever speaks to you. Every chord and loop echoing through the sky, the sea, the trees, your eyes.

This song holds the frequency of connection, of remembrance, a portal that connects infinity with the self. You are everything. It’s all you. I hope you feel it. It is my deepest wish that this music helps you to remember the infinite love that you already are.

Set an intention to...lean into the vibration of spirit, to connect with that part of yourself that you share with the everything and everyone.

4. WASHING AWAY

Life is in motion. But sometimes, stagnancy can stop us from being in flow. Let the frequencies in this track untether you from lower states; feel it washing away any heaviness that weighs you down. Head outside, look at the sky, feel the rain or wind on your skin. Place an intention in nature to let go of all that no longer serves you.

Speak it internally or openly; your willingness to release any heaviness is enough. Let this music support your process.

Set an intention to...release all that no longer serves you.

5. I SEE MIRACLES EVERYWHERE

By channelling these sound frequencies, my intention is to translate felt states of elevated emotion, of gratitude, joy and a connection to the divine, and expand that same frequency inside of you. Miracles are all around us; in the giant golden ball that floats in the sky, in the wind that blows across the desert; in a woman’s body carrying new life.

I hope this music finds equal resonance inside you, and connects you to the deepest knowing: I see miracles everywhere. Open your heart to what already exists. Let the alchemy of this sound help you see, feel and bear witness.

Set an intention to...open your eyes and heart to the miracles that exist within and beyond you.

6. AYNI

I am forever inspired by the Inca principle of Ayni, which means “to be in right relationship” with self, with other, with the natural world around us. This track is a reminder: when we consciously seek to live in harmony and integrity, everything starts to align.

To live in reciprocity with your heart, with your being, with your neighbours, you navigate the world lightly and peacefully, meeting its many ups and downs with grace. To be in your centre in this way, synchronicities rush in. Life carries you, even in the tough moments.

You are held. Close your eyes and listen to the intention flowing through Ayni. Feel yourself being in a harmonious exchange with life.

Set an intention to...step into even greater affinity with self and other; life will flow.

7. LET YOU IN

What better excuse is there to celebrate, than to celebrate life itself? This track is a manifestation of joy, a call to dance across the landscape of your life, to acknowledge the events, experiences and relationships that nourish your soul. I love to celebrate everything, and music is a tool to go inward, to connect deeper to undiscovered parts of yourself.

It is a vibrational gateway into a deep inner love that perhaps you didn’t know existed. Let love in.

Let you in. Everything else will take care of itself. Set an intention to… open up, let love in, and meet the infinite inside of you.