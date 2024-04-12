Portishead's Beth Gibbons unveils new solo single 'Reaching Out' ahead of debut album release

Beth Gibbons performing in 2015. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Beth Gibbons, the haunting voice behind the iconic trip-hop band Portishead, has unveiled her latest solo track.

Her new single, 'Reaching Out', pulses with rhythmic intensity, showcasing Gibbons’ unmistakable vocals against a backdrop of heavy percussion and blaring brass instruments.

'Reaching Out', the second track from her upcoming solo album Lives Outgrown, is a tantalizing glimpse into the mind of an artist who has spent a decade crafting her most personal work to date.

The album, set for release on May 17 via Domino Record Co, promises to be a revelation for fans of Gibbons and lovers of soul-stirring music.

The accompanying music video for 'Reaching Out' has two distinct versions. The standard video, directed by artist Weirdcore, immerses viewers in a hypnotic world of colour and movement. Meanwhile, the interactive version invites you to explore the song’s emotional landscape.

Beth Gibbons - Reaching Out (Official Video)

Lives Outgrown was written over the past decade, with 10 tracks delving into themes of ageing, motherhood, and loss. Gibbons’ haunting vocals are complemented by the production prowess of James Ford (known for his work with Arctic Monkeys and Depeche Mode) and Lee Harris (a founding member of Talk Talk).

The album is Beth Gibbons' first fully solo album away from Portishead. She previously collaborated with Rustin Man for 2002's Out of Season.

Lives Outgrown will be supported with a selection of intimate UK and European live dates in May and June.