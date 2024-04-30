Massive Attack announce full lineup for first UK show in five years

Massive Attack show off their 2009 Ivor Novello awards

By Mayer Nissim

Massive Attack are playing a very special homecoming show.

Massive Attack have announced the full lineup for their first UK show in five years.

The trip-hop icons will play the Act 1.5 Climate Action Accelerator on August 25th, 2024 at Clifton Downs in Bristol, their hometown.

Supporting Massive Attack at the very special concert are Killer Mike, Lankum, Sam Morton and DJ Milo.

Tickets for the show, which organisers say will "trial new standards for the decarbonisation of live music", are on sale now.

"The event will mark the culmination of 25 years of climate activism on the part of the band, and a first physical fruition of their collaboration with climate scientists and analysts," said organisers.

Massive Attack at the Melt! festival. Picture: Getty Images

Massive Attack haven't released a traditional studio album since 2010's Heligoland.

The Ritual Spirit EP released in 2016 marked the return of Tricky to Massive Attack for the first time since 1994's Protection.

It was followed in 2020 by the Eutopia EP, which was released only as a collection of three music videos.