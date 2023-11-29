Tricky to perform ‘Maxinquaye Reincarnated’ on European tour including London gig

Tricky will tour Maxinquaye. Picture: Getty/Tricky/UMR/Island

By Tom Eames

Tricky, the legendary trip-hop pioneer, has announced a European tour in March 2024 to celebrate the release of his latest album, Maxinquaye Reincarnated.

Tricky’s groundbreaking 1995 debut album Maxinquaye was reissued as a triple-LP, single-LP, and double-CD.

Maxinquaye (Reincarnated) contains rarities and brand new versions of tracks, including ones which have not been officially released before. The single-LP version contains the original album, remastered at Abbey Road Studio.

Tricky, who has been hailed as one of the most influential and innovative artists of his generation, said he decided to revisit his classic album because “it’s the right time”.

He will perform songs from both the original and the reincarnated versions of Maxinquaye, as well as other highlights from his extensive catalogue, on his upcoming tour.

The tour will kick off in Belgium on March 3, and will include a visit to The Roundhouse in London on March 14. Tickets for all shows are available now.

The tour dates are:

Sunday 3 March - Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium

Wednesday 6 March - L'Olympia, Paris, France

Thursday 7 March - Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Thursday 14 March - The Roundhouse, London, England

Sunday 17 March - Cirkus, Stockholm, Sweden

Monday 18 March - Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark

Wednesday 20 MArch - Theater Des Westens, Berlin, Germany

Thursday 21 March - Palladium, Warsaw, Poland

Maxinquaye Reincarnated is a tribute to Tricky’s groundbreaking debut album, which was released in 1995 and received critical acclaim and commercial success.

Tricky - Hell Is Around The Corner

The album, which was co-produced by Tricky and Mark Saunders, featured the vocals of Martina Topley-Bird, who became Tricky’s muse and collaborator.

The album blended elements of hip-hop, dub, rock, soul, and ambient music, creating a dark, atmospheric, and experimental sound that defined the trip-hop genre.

Tricky is widely regarded as one of the most influential and innovative artists of his generation, and has collaborated with a diverse range of artists, such as Björk, Massive Attack, PJ Harvey, Grace Jones, and Damon Albarn.

He has released 15 studio albums, including Angels with Dirty Faces, False Idols, and Ununiform. He is also an actor, having appeared in films such as The Fifth Element, Clean, and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.