Smooth Chill presents new show Chillout Classics featuring iconic tracks

By Tom Eames

Smooth Chill is bringing you the greatest relaxing songs of all time in our new show: Chillout Classics.

Chillout Classics will play the most iconic songs from the world of downtempo electronica and ambient anthems.

The show will run seven days a week from 10am to midday, and again from 6-8pm, featuring legendary tracks from the biggest Smooth Chill artists.

The first show will air on Monday, April 15.

Expect all the relaxing classics from Massive Attack, Daft Punk, Moby, Morcheeba, Portishead and many more.

Chillout Classics. Picture: Global

