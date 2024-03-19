Moby announces special one-off UK show to celebrate 25th anniversary of Play

By Mayer Nissim

The former punk rock vegan also announces his upcoming studio album.

Moby has made a bumper announcement focusing on his stellar past and near future.

The chill out legend will celebrate a quarter of a century since the release of his 12-million selling masterpiece Play by taking the album on the road in Europe.

The dates are Moby's first live shows in over a decade, and include a date at The O2 in London on September 19, 2024.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday, March 22 at 10am, with an artist pre-sale from Wednesday March 20 at 10am and venue presale from Thursday, March 21 at 10am.

One person who won't be profiting from the shows is Moby himself, who will donate all profits to local animal rights charities.

"It's been over 10 years since I've toured, but someone reminded me that 2024 is the 25th anniversary of the release of Play, so it seemed like it might not be the worst idea to do a short European tour to commemorate and celebrate," Moby said.

"The show will feature well known songs from Play, but also a bunch of audience favourites, like 'Extreme Ways', 'We Are All Made Of Stars', 'When It's Cold I'd Like to Die', and even some old rave bangers like 'Feeling So Real' and 'Go'.

"What makes the tour most exciting for me is that I won't be paid anything."

Moby on tbe road way back in 2001. Picture: Getty Images

At the same time as looking back, Moby has also announced the release of the new studio album always centered at night on June 14.

The announcement of the guest-packed record follows the releases of some of its song and is trailed by the single 'dark days' featuring Lady Blackbird, which is available to stream now.

"For the last 30 years, I've worked with amazing singers–everyone from David Bowie to Freddie Mercury, Gregory Porter to Jill Scott," Moby said,

"always centered at night continues my love of collaborating, but has a focus of working with amazing singers who might not be as well known as David Bowie and Gregory Porter."

