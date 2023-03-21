Brian Eno credits 'The Earth' as co-songwriter on his new ambient music project

21 March 2023, 16:38 | Updated: 21 March 2023, 16:39

Brian Eno will credit the Earth as a songwriter
Brian Eno will credit the Earth as a songwriter. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Brian Eno has thought of a unique way of raising money for good causes as part of his new project.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The godfather of ambient music is part of a group of songwriters and musicians who are committed to the advancement of environmental activism, by crediting the Earth on his upcoming music.

Other artists taking part include Dave and Stormzy, producer Fraser T Smith, singer-songwriter Jacob Collier and Rostam Batmanglij, previously in Vampire Weekend.

The Earth's songwriting royalties will be donated to EarthPercent, a charity of which Brian Eno is a founder.

Batmanglij praised the innovation, calling it "an intelligent use of the income our intellectual property generates."

The project is designed with the hopes of creating a carbon offset to the music industry's carbon emissions footprint accumulated through touring, manufacturing and live events. The charity aims to raise $100 million by the end of the decade.

Dave and Stormzy will appear as part of the project
Dave and Stormzy will appear as part of the project. Picture: Getty

The music comes following recent commitments made by the big three major labels, Universal, Sony and Warner, who had signed onto the Music Climate Pact.

The project was launched in late 2021 to start working towards the music industry achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Brian Eno is one of the world's greatest ambient artists, having been inspired by minimalist composers including John Cage, Terry Riley and Erik Satie.

He is credited with actually coining the term ambient music to describe his own work, and defined the term.

