Nils Frahm to headline first Jazz Cafe Festival in London this September

By Tom Eames

The Jazz Cafe, a renowned global venue, is gearing up for its inaugural festival on Sunday, September 15.

Taking place across four stages in Burgess Park, Camberwell, the lineup epitomizes the Jazz Cafe's keen eye for exceptional emerging talent, both local and international, while paying homage to its rich musical heritage.

Marking a significant milestone for the institution, the debut festival celebrates music, culture, and community, closing out the summer season in one of London's beloved parks.

Featuring a diverse array of singers, rappers, musicians, and DJs from the UK, US, Cuba, the Middle East, and beyond, the event underscores the venue's reputation for delivering unique and eclectic live music experiences.

This presents a rare opportunity to witness these artists unite on a festival stage in the UK. Bringing together cherished Jazz Cafe performers alongside rising stars who have graced its stage and gone on to achieve remarkable success, the lineup spans genres from Hip Hop and Rap to Soul, Jazz, Latin, RnB, and electronic music.

The festival showcases a mix of established acts and promising newcomers, including ELIZA, Alchemist, Ojerime, Crazy P, Rapsody, dialE, Jordss, and the Buena Vista All Stars, among others.

The Jazz Cafe Festival 2024. Picture: Jazz Cafe

The event will culminate with performances by composer Nils Frahm, Gilles Peterson, and Earl Sweatshirt across various stages, curated by the cultural platform Trippin World.

Through its 35-year history, the Jazz Cafe has solidified its status as a vital part of London's live music scene, providing a platform for emerging talent and hosting legendary performers in an intimate setting. The Jazz Cafe Festival promises to deliver more unforgettable moments, embodying the spirit of its iconic venue.

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale at 10am GMT, Wednesday, 13 March.

The Jazz Cafe Festival Line Up A-Z: