Exclusive

Watch an exclusive performance of 'Driving Home for Christmas' by The Choir of Man cast

Watch an exclusive performance of 'Driving Home for Christmas' by The Choir of Man cast. Picture: Smooth

By Sian Hamer

It's a beloved Christmas classic.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

And an unwritten festive rule: Chris Rea's 'Driving Home for Christmas' must be playing while travelling home for the holidays.

Now, The Choir of Man cast has given Smooth an exclusive performance of the Christmas classic.

Watch the performance below.

The Choir of Man cast sings 'Driving Home for Christmas' in exclusive performance for Smooth

The musical, created by Nic Doodson and Andrew Kay, takes place in a traditional pub.

Audience members are even treated to pints during the show from the on-stage working bar.

Excitingly, The Choir of Man recently announced an extension to their planned performances – the show will return to the West End in 2025 for five months.

The final performance of this season is December 31, before the theatre closes for 10 weeks for redevelopment.

The Choir of Man cast perform beautiful 'Dance With My Father' by Luther Vandross

If you're in need of more The Choir of Man festivities, the production has released a Christmas EP.

Christmas with The Choir of Man features six Christmas hits, including 'Driving Home for Christmas', 'This Christmas' and 'The Christmas Song'.

Find tickets to the West End show here.