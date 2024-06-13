Exclusive

Dance With My Father: This version of the Luther Vandross classic by The Choir of Man cast is beautiful

The Choir of Man sing Dance With My Father. Picture: Smooth/Global

By Tom Eames

The Choir of Man musical serves up a night of brilliant fun and iconic songs on the West End.

But alongside the bangers by the likes of Queen and Sia, there's also moments of beautiful pathos.

One such moment is when the cast perform the Luther Vandross classic 'Dance With My Father'. Led by Sam Ebenezer's Poet character, the boys take a moment to pause while remembering their parents.

The cast of the hit show performed an exclusive version of 'Dance With My Father' from the show, which you can watch above or on Global Player here.

The hit musical debuted in 2017 and has been at the West End's Arts Theatre since 2021.

Created by Nic Doodson and Andrew Kay, The Choir of Man is set in a traditional British or Irish pub, and features an actual on-stage bar where pints of beer are poured for the audience.

The Choir of Man cast sing Dance With My Father. Picture: Smooth/Global/Luther Vandross

The show is both hilarious and moving, and is a celebration of community and friendship, all within the walls of a pub where everyone is welcome.

Throughout the show, the cast of nine singers perform arrangements of well-known pop and rock songs, including 'Dance with My Father', 'You're the Voice', 'Hello' by Adele and many more.

The cast for this performance consisted of lead singer Sam Ebenezer, and backed by Mark Irwin, Olugbenga Adelekan, Adam Bayjou, Robert Godfrey, Luke Conner Hall, Sam Pope, Alex James Ellison and Niall Woodson.

The Choir of Man is at the Arts Theatre in London, with tickets available here.