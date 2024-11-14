Watch the charming John Lewis Christmas advert for 2024 and prepare to get emotional

Watch the John Lewis Christmas Ad 2024

By Sian Moore

This year's John Lewis advert has just been released, and it is, unsurprisingly, a tearjerker.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

John Lewis has just shared their highly-anticipated Christmas advert for 2024 and it's one of their most emotional adverts yet.

Accompanied by an acoustic version of the Verve's Sonnet, performed by Richard Ashcroft, the story follows a sister's mission to find a Christmas gift for her sister.

Sally, the main character of the advert, searches through shared memories of the siblings from their childhood, teenage years, and life milestones, in search of the perfect present.

It's a heartwarming advert about family that showcases the magic of sisterhood, as opposed to dragons or a Venus flytrap, like previous years.

The gift Sally chooses for sister Lauren? Well, you'll have to watch to find out.

Watch the 2024 John Lewis advert above.

John Lewis has just shared their highly-anticipated Christmas advert for 2024 and it might be their most emotional one yet. Picture: John Lewis

It's a heartwarming advert about family that showcases the magic of sisterhood, as opposed to dragons or a Venus flytrap, like previous years. Picture: John Lewis

What is the song in the new John Lewis Christmas advert?

You might recognise the Verve's 1997 hit 'Sonnet' in the background of this year's John Lewis advert.

It sounds a bit different than the original, however, as it's an acoustic performance by the band's lead singer Richard Ashcroft.

Excitingly, John Lewis has announced they are launching a competition for a cover of the song to feature on the advert.

The company is partnering with BMG and Ashcroft to launch a talent search on November 15 on TikTok using the hashtag #MySonnet.

Whoever wins the competition will have their version of 'Sonnet' featured in a special Christmas Day airing of the advert on TV, and the track will be officially released by BMG.

All proceeds from the winning single will support the John Lewis Partnership’s Building Happier Futures programme.

What is the present in the John Lewis Christmas advert?

What is the present in the John Lewis Christmas advert? Picture: John Lewis

It's the question we're all thinking after watching the 2024 John Lewis Christmas advert.

What is inside the box Sally gifts to sister Lauren after spending the advert searching for the perfect present?

Well, we can reveal that John Lewis has intentionally kept it a secret.

The team behind the ad explained: "The perfect gift is personal to every single person."