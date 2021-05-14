Exclusive

Chris Lane interview: Country star talks upcoming fatherhood and new music plans

By Tom Eames

Chris Lane has opened up about becoming a father for the first time, and also teased how he plans to release new music in an exclusive interview with Smooth Country.

Country star Chris Lane recently unveiled his brand new song 'Fill Them Boots', and we can't wait to hear what he has in store for his next release.

Chris has a busy year coming up, as he will soon become a father for the first time, something he is clearly looking forward to when he spoke to Eamonn Kelly for Smooth Country.

Speaking about wife Lauren's pregnancy, Chris said they expecting the baby boy in late May or early June. He said that they were both "incredibly nervous".

Chris explained that the past year of lockdown has been good timing for his family at their home in Nashville, saying: "Before, we were actually living in downtown, and we really loved it there. But out here, we’ve got a big yard for the dogs to run around in, and, you know, during all of this, it’s given us a chance to start a family.

Chris Lane chats to Smooth Country's Eamonn Kelly. Picture: Smooth/Global

"My wife’s expecting very soon, which we’ve both very excited about. It’s also given me a chance to write songs every single day. I’ve never had that before this, because I was always out on the road, always doing shows all over.

"It takes all of your energy, and it’s really difficult to write songs in those moments – or at least write good ones. The silver lining during all of this has been the writing aspect for me."

He added: "People keep saying, 'Hey man, you just get ready for all these early years. It’s going to be the best time of your life, but you’re also going to be exhausted!'.

Chris first began dating Lauren Bushnell, the winner of the 20th season of The Bachelor, in 2018. They got engaged in June 2019, and married in Nashville in October that year.

The couple announced that they were expecting their first child together in December 2020.

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell in 2019. Picture: Getty

Looking ahead to his new music following 'Fill Them Boots', Chris said: " I’m going to take a different approach than I’ve ever taken in my entire life – or entire career – for when it comes to putting out new music.

"Instead of putting out 14 songs all at one time, I’m going to drop song by song, without an album in mind. Some of these songs may eventually go on an album, but at this point, it’s a little digestible, I think, to put out one song at a time, and let people enjoy it.

"It also gives me a chance to continue writing, and choose the best songs possible for release. It allows me the flexibility to… if I write a song I love, to jump in the studio, record it, and put it out whenever I want, as opposed to being tied down to a project for three years."

Chris Lane returns to live performances in June, including supporting Kane Brown on tour in September. Find out more about tickets here.