Country singer Chris Young arrested after incident at Nashville bar

By Tom Eames

Country artist Chris Young found himself in legal trouble on Monday at the Dawg House bar in Midtown.

The 38-year-old Murfreesboro native faced several charges, according to court records filed on Tuesday morning (January 23). These include resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and assault on an officer.

The incident unfolded at Tin Roof on Demonbreun Street around 8.30pm local time. Agents from the Alcoholic Beverage Commission arrived for a compliance check, where they encountered Young holding his ID above his head at the bar.

After verifying the ID's validity, agents left the bar. However, Chris Young, who allegedly began recording them, and some friends followed the agents to Dawg House. As they were leaving, Young allegedly tried to prevent an agent from exiting, resulting in a shoulder strike. Chaos ensued as patrons intervened, creating a hostile situation. Agents detained Young, citing his slurred speech, and bloodshot, watery eyes.

He has since been released from custody.

Chris Young is currently gearing up for the release of his most ambitious project, the 18-track Young Love & Saturday Nights, scheduled for release on March 22 from Sony Music Nashville. The album follows his recent success with collaborative No.1 singles in 2021, including 'Famous Friends' (with Kane Brown) and 'At The End of a Bar' (with Mitchell Tenpenny).

In 2022, Young received seven Academy of Country Music Awards nominations, marking a significant achievement in his career. Reflecting on the recognition, he expressed gratitude, calling it "one of the most special days of my life."

Beyond his musical accomplishments, Chris Young has also made headlines for his remarkable 60-pound weight loss journey over the past two years, dedicating time to self-improvement both in his music and personal fitness.