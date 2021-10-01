Smooth Country Icons 2021: Vote for your favourite country artists in our top 50 countdown!

Smooth Country Icons. Picture: Getty/Smooth

By Tom Eames

Smooth Country is all about playing Just Great Country music, and we now want to celebrate the best of the best.

From today (October 1), we're asking you to vote for your favourite country artists in our second annual top 50 countdown: Smooth Country Icons.

We've selected a host of the biggest country artists we love playing on Smooth Country for you to choose from. Eamonn Kelly will then count down the full top 50 artists on Saturday, October 23 from 12-4pm.

Voting closes at 11.59pm on Sunday, October 17.

To take part, you can vote for up to five of your favourite country artists in our list below.

Last year, Dolly Parton beat Kenny Rogers and the Eagles to take home the crown. Will she win again?

Get voting below!