Tyler Hubbard focused about his solo career but says "never say never" to FGL reunion

Tyler Hubbard focused about his solo career but says "never say never" to Florida Georgia Line reunion

By Tom Eames

Tyler Hubbard was one-half of one of country music's most successful duos of all time, if not the biggest.

But Tyler has already proved that his decision to part ways with Brian Kelley and go solo was the right one.

He has scored two country top 10 hits with '5 Foot 9' and 'Dancin' in the Country', with his debut album proving very popular in 2023.

Tyler is now back with his second LP Strong, released today (April 12) and containing the lead single 'Back Then Right Now'.

Smooth Country's Eamonn Kelly caught up with Tyler about the new album, and his excitement for his fans to finally hear his new music.

Tyler also opened up about the challenges of going solo, and whether there's any chance of Florida Georgia Line reuniting one day.

On going out on his own for the first time, he said: "I think it took a little bit of faith, a little leap of faith, for sure. Something out of my comfort zone, something I've never done before, obviously.

Tyler Hubbard - Back Then Right Now (Official Music Video)

"There was probably a little bit of, I don't know if I'd call it fear, but just the unknown. What am I stepping into? Is it going to be received? Am I going to be able to have a career as a solo artist? But ultimately, I just had to follow my heart, and I have an incredible team around me that really supports me well and really made me feel like I could do it.

"After getting in the studio and starting to record my first record, I was like, 'Man, I'm just going to be really proud of this, regardless of how it lands'. As long as I'm proud of it, that's all I can do. That's what I did.

"The reception has been amazing, honestly. It's been really cool watching the fans relate to these songs and connect with these songs.

"Like I said, getting to see them live, just having a good time and singing the words. It's so fulfilling and so rewarding, and it's given me a lot of good energy and momentum for this next project."

Tyler Hubbard performs at the 2023 Summerfest music festival on July 7, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Picture: Getty

On any potential reunion plans, he said: "I think at this point, we're pretty focused on our solo careers and really not looking back. I'm having a tonne of fun, really feeling re-energized from this new season and getting to connect with the fans on a personal level.

"I've always said, never say never. I think there's always a chance for anything to happen. But at the same time, I'm pretty happy where I'm at and really enjoying this season. I'm pretty focused on this and going to continue to do the solo artist thing."

Tyler Hubbard's album Strong is out now.