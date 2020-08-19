Chariots of Fire and Star Trek actor Ben Cross has died aged 72

Chariots of Fire and Star Trek actor Ben Cross has died aged 72. Picture: PA

By Rory O'Connor

Actor Ben Cross has died aged 72 after a short illness, it has been confirmed.

The actor was known for starring in Chariots of Fire, Star Trek, and First Knight.

A representative for Ben said: "Ben passed away suddenly today following a short illness.

"He had just finished shooting The Devil’s Light for Lionsgate and later this year will be seen in Last Letter From Your Lover in a leading role.

The rep added: "Ben had two children, Lauren and Theo."

Ben starred in several films after starting his career in 1972.

This included Great Expectations, before his well-known role in Chariots of Fire in 1981.

Ben Cross in Chariots of Fire. Picture: Getty

The actor starred as British Olympic athlete Harold Abrahams in the movie.

Ben also appeared in First Knight in 1995, and Star Trek, starring as Sarek in the 2009 reboot.

He became a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1977, and played Billy Flynn in Chicago in 1998.