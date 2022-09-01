TV and radio presenter Bill Turnbull has died, aged 66

1 September 2022

Bill Turnbull was one of the UK's best-loved broadcasters
Bill Turnbull was one of the UK's best-loved broadcasters. Picture: Alamy

Broadcaster Bill Turnbull has died at the age of 66.

Bill Turnbull hosted TV shows such as Breakfast, Songs of Praise and game show Think Tank.

He was also a presenter on Smooth's sister station Classic FM since 2016.

His family said: "Bill will be remembered by many as a remarkable broadcaster who brought warmth and humour into people's homes"

In 2018, Bill announced that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

His family added: "Following a challenging and committed fight against prostate cancer, Bill passed away peacefully at his home in Suffolk surrounded by his family on Wednesday, 31 August."

They also praised his "outstanding medical care" from the Royal Marsden and Ipswich Hospitals, St Elizabeth Hospice and his GP.

Bill Turnbull
Bill Turnbull. Picture: Alamy

"He was resolutely positive and was hugely buoyed by the support he received from friends, colleagues, and messages from people wishing him luck. It was a great comfort to Bill that so many more men are now testing earlier for this disease," they said.

"Bill was a wonderful husband and father to his three children; his family and friends will miss how he always made them laugh, and the generosity and love he shared with those around him," they said, adding he was a devoted Wycombe Wanderers fan and "an ever-aspiring beekeeper".

Bill also appeared as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, finishing in sixth place.

More recently, he guest presented The One Show and Good Morning Britain.

Bill also fronted a documentary for Channel 4 called Bill Turnbull: Staying Alive, in which he explored the use of cannabis oil for medicinal purposes.

Bill Turnbull is survived by his wife Sarah and their three children Henry, Will and Flora.

