Who is actress Caroline Quentin? Strictly star's age, husband and career revealed

Caroline Quentin. Picture: BBC

By Rory O'Connor

Caroline Quentin stars in Strictly Come Dancing for 2020, but where have we seen her before?

Caroline is one of four sisters born in Reigate, Surrey, and is an English actress and TV presenter, best known for Men Behaving Badly, Jonathan Creek and many other shows.

Here's your handy guide to the talented star ahead of her Strictly journey.