Who is actress Caroline Quentin? Strictly star's age, husband and career revealed

17 September 2020, 15:17

Caroline Quentin
Caroline Quentin. Picture: BBC

By Rory O'Connor

Caroline Quentin stars in Strictly Come Dancing for 2020, but where have we seen her before?

Caroline is one of four sisters born in Reigate, Surrey, and is an English actress and TV presenter, best known for Men Behaving Badly, Jonathan Creek and many other shows.

Here's your handy guide to the talented star ahead of her Strictly journey.

  1. What is Caroline Quentin best known for?

    Caroline Quentin played Dorothy in Men Behaving Badly
    Caroline Quentin played Dorothy in Men Behaving Badly. Picture: PA

    Caroline played several on-screen TV roles, but rose to prominence in 1990s sitcom Men Behaving Badly where she played Dorothy from 1992 to 1998.

    Her other notable characters where Maddie Magellan in Jonathan Creek from 1997 to 2000, and DCI Janine Lewis in Blue Murder from 2003 to 2009.

    Caroline also now presents television shows, such as The World's Most Extraordinary Homes.

  2. How old is Caroline Quentin?

    Caroline celebrated her 60th birthday in July 2020.

    She was born in Reigate, Surrey, to parentts Kathleen Jones and her husband Fred, a Royal Air Force pilot.

    She was educated at the independent Arts Educational School, in Tring.

  3. Is Caroline Quentin married and does she have any children?

    Actress Caroline Quentin and Sam Farmer in 1999
    Actress Caroline Quentin and Sam Farmer in 1999. Picture: PA

    Yes, Caroline was married to comic Paul Merton from 1990 until their 1998 divorce.

    In 1998, Caroline met Sam Farmer who was working as a runner on the set of Men Behaving Badly.

    They have two children, Emily Rose and William and married in Devon in 2006.

  4. Has Caroline Quentin won any awards for her work?

    Yes, Caroline has won several awards over the years.

    Caroline has two gongs from the British Comedy Awards, one in 1995 for Best TV Comedy Actress after staring as Dorothy in Men Behaving Badly.

    Caroline Quentin won a Specsavers National Book Awards for Audiobook of the Year in 2012
    Caroline Quentin won a Specsavers National Book Awards for Audiobook of the Year in 2012. Picture: PA

    Her second British Comedy Award came in 2004 where Caroline won Top TV Comedy Actress for her roles as Maria Moogan in Von Trapped and Maggie Mee in Life Begins.

    Caroline picked up a National Television Award in 2004 as part of the Special Recognition Award.

    In 2012, Caroline won a Specsavers National Book Awards for Audiobook of the Year. The actress had narrated The Woman Who Went to Bed for a Year by Sue Townsend.

