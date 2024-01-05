Starsky & Hutch actor David Soul dies after "valiant battle"

The singer and actor who starred as Detective Kenneth "Hutch" Hutchinson in the hit 1970s series has died aged 80.

David Soul has died at the age of 80, his wife Helen Snell has said.

The actor and singer was best known for starring in the action TV series Starsky & Hutch as Hutch from 1975 to 1979.

"David Soul - beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother - died yesterday after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family," Snell said in a statement released today (January 5).

"He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend.

"His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched."

Soul's career didn't begin in acting, however – David was a folk singer before he starred on the small screen.

He began performing on stage in the 1960s, and warmed up for acts like the Byrds and the Lovin' Spoonful.

Around the time of Starsky & Hutch, Soul released four albums: David Soul, Playing to an Audience of One, Band of Friends, and The Best Days of My Life.

Over a decade after his last album release, Soul self-released his 1997 album Leave a Light On....

David Soul's filmography spanned five decades. His last role was in the 2013 film Filth.

But his most notable roles, aside from playing Detective Kenneth "Hutch" Hutchinson alongside Paul Michael Glaser, were in Magnum Force and Here Come The Brides.

Soul and Glaser reprised their iconic roles in the 2004 remake of Starsky & Hutch, which starred Ben Stiller as Starsky and Owen Wilson as Hutch.