Floella Benjamin's book Coming to England comes to life in incredible stage adaptation

By Tom Eames

A new stage adaptation of Coming to England is coming to the Birmingham Repertory Theatre.

Coming to England, a hugely popular book written by Floella Benjamin, is being brought to life in a world premiere stage adaptation.

It tells Floella's own story of emigrating to England from Trinidad when she was 10 years old. She and her sibling sailed alone from Trinidad to join their parents in London in the 1960s, but their excitement for their new life was short-lived.

Floella and her family were subjected to horrific racism and intolerance when they arrived, and Coming to England tells the story of how she overcame adversity and grew to become Baroness Benjamin of Beckenham.

The book has been adapted for the stage by David Wood, and this vibrant and energetic musical is the perfect entertainment for the whole family.

Coming To England. Picture: Coming To England

Floella Benjamin said: "I am absolutely thrilled that the musical production of my book Coming to England which has been adapted by the fantastic award winning playwright David Wood, will have its world premiere at The REP early next year.

"I cannot wait to see the story about my experiences arriving in the UK come to life on the stage in front of audiences of all ages. What a wonderful way for a new generation of people to get to know this Windrush story."

As Patron of Youth and Education for The Rep - the youngest city in Europe’s producing theatre - Floella’s singular passion for ensuring Young People from the region have access to inspirational cultural opportunities will have a major impact on the next generation of theatre makers, storytellers, imaginative thinkers, global citizens and young leaders.

Tickets are priced from £10, and the show will be staged at the Birmingham Repertory Theatre from Thursday March 31 until Saturday April 16.

Find out more about the show and how to buy tickets on the Birmingham Repertory Theatre website.