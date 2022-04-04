Floella Benjamin's book Coming to England comes to life in incredible stage adaptation

4 April 2022, 06:00

By Tom Eames

A new stage adaptation of Coming to England is coming to the Birmingham Repertory Theatre.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Coming to England, a hugely popular book written by Floella Benjamin, is being brought to life in a world premiere stage adaptation.

It tells Floella's own story of emigrating to England from Trinidad when she was 10 years old. She and her sibling sailed alone from Trinidad to join their parents in London in the 1960s, but their excitement for their new life was short-lived.

Floella and her family were subjected to horrific racism and intolerance when they arrived, and Coming to England tells the story of how she overcame adversity and grew to become Baroness Benjamin of Beckenham.

The book has been adapted for the stage by David Wood, and this vibrant and energetic musical is the perfect entertainment for the whole family.

Coming To England
Coming To England. Picture: Coming To England

Floella Benjamin said: "I am absolutely thrilled that the musical production of my book Coming to England which has been adapted by the fantastic award winning playwright David Wood, will have its world premiere at The REP early next year.

"I cannot wait to see the story about my experiences arriving in the UK come to life on the stage in front of audiences of all ages. What a wonderful way for a new generation of people to get to know this Windrush story."

Floella Benjamin
Floella Benjamin. Picture: Getty

As Patron of Youth and Education for The Rep - the youngest city in Europe’s producing theatre - Floella’s singular passion for ensuring Young People from the region have access to inspirational cultural opportunities will have a major impact on the next generation of theatre makers, storytellers, imaginative thinkers, global citizens and young leaders.

Tickets are priced from £10, and the show will be staged at the Birmingham Repertory Theatre from Thursday March 31 until Saturday April 16.

Find out more about the show and how to buy tickets on the Birmingham Repertory Theatre website.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Lady Gaga shared an emotional tribute to Tony Bennett

Lady Gaga pays tearful tribute to Tony Bennett in poignant Grammys performance
John Travolta and Bruce Willis starred in Pulp Fiction and Look Who's Talking together.

John Travolta pays tribute to 'generous' dear friend Bruce Willis following his retirement
Bee Gees

Bee Gees movie: Release date, plot and who will play Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb

Bee Gees

Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis retires from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia
Top Gun Maverick trailer

Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer return in explosive new trailer for Top Gun: Maverick

More on Smooth

Elton John admitted that he and John Lennon "did a lot of naughty, naughty things together".

Elton John and John Lennon's 'whirlwind romance' timeline explained

Elton John

Marvin Gaye in 1974

The tragic story of Marvin Gaye and the untimely death of a soul legend

Marvin Gaye

Emeli Sandé is set to release her new album, Let's Say For Instance, is out in May 2022.

Emeli Sandé reveals she's in same-sex relationship and has met 'the one for life'

Music

David Bowie - Madame Tussauds waxwork

David Bowie gets new waxwork at Madame Tussauds to mark his 75th birthday – in pictures

David Bowie

Brian Wilson and his ex-wife Marilyn Rutherford-Wilson

Beach Boys singer Brian Wilson's ex-wife is suing him for $6.7 million

Beach Boys

Emeli Sande at the Concert for Ukraine

Emeli Sandé clears up why she mimed during her Concert for Ukraine performance

Music

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained
Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed
Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed
Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother
Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed