Rainbow star and singer Freddy Marks dies aged 71, five years after marrying co-star

Freddy Marks death: Rainbow star and singer dies aged 71, five years after marrying co-star. Picture: Shutterstock

By Tom Eames

Freddy Marks - best known for his work in Rainbow and in the trio Rod, Jane and Freddy, has reportedly died at the age of 71.

The entertainer's death was first announced several fan pages on Thursday night (May 27), including the ThamesTV Archive page. His cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

A popular Rainbow fan site wrote: "It is with a heavy heart that we sad to say that ‘Freddy Marks’ from Rod, Jane and Freddy has sadly passed away yesterday.

"Freddy was a very talented and funny guy who always bought a smile to everybody’s face. Our thoughts go out to his wife Jane Tucker, Rod Burton and all their friends and family at this difficult time. Freddy will be greatly missed."

Marks was best known as one third of the popular music trio Rod, Jane and Freddy, alongside Rod Burton and Jane Tucker.

The three singers first found fame on the iconic children’s TV series Rainbow. He auditioned for the show in 1979, and replaced Roger Walker in the trio. Walker had himself replaced Matthew Corbett, who went on to host The Sooty Show.

Freddy Marks (middle) with Rod and Jane. Picture: Shutterstock

Rod, Jane and Freddy became very popular on the show, and were later given their own spin-off series, The Rod, Jane and Freddy Show, by ITV. The 15-minute show ran for seven series and 10 years.

Freddy Marks married his bandmate Jane Tucker in 2016, having been together for 31 years.

The couple first started dating in 1985, but it was later revealed that Jane was first married to their other bandmate Rod. Speaking on the Sky series 50 Ways To Leave Your Lover, Jane explained: "Rod and I were married and then we got divorced. That’s it basically. Some years later when Freddy joined, Freddy and I hooked up together."

Freddy and Jane appearing on Pointless together. Picture: BBC

Freddy added: "Rod and Jane had been divorced long before I actually joined the series. So with all the will in the world it was very difficult to make a menage a trois out of something that didn’t exist."

Marks was also a successful actor, and had also appeared in various London theatre productions, including Brad in The Rocky Horror Picture Show in the West End. He also popped up in Z-Cars, The Sweeney and The Professionals.