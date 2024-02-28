Forrest Gump actor Gary Sinise's son Mac dies of rare cancer, aged 33

By Mayer Nissim

"We will miss you and love you for eternity."

Gary Sinise has paid a heartbreaking tribute to his son Mac, who has died at the age of 33.

The Forrest Gump star wrote an essay in honour and memory of McCanna Anthony "Mac" Sinise, who died on January 5.

"The summer of 2018 was a particularly challenging time for our family," he said in the post, where he shared memories of his son and spoke about his cancer diagnosis.

"In June of that year, my wife Moira was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, and after surgery to remove lymph nodes, she began chemotherapy and radiation. Then, on August 8th, we found out that Mac was diagnosed with a very rare cancer called Chordoma."

He continued: "What was happening? What is Chordoma? I had never heard of this. And two cancer patients, mother and son, within two months of each other?

"A real punch in the gut. I went online to see what I could find. Chordoma is a one in a million cancer. Originating in the spine, Chordoma affects, on average, only 300 people in the U.S. per year."

He added that while surgery is effective in 70% of cases, in around 90 patients a year – including his son – the cancer returns.

In his essay, Gary spoke about his son's talent as an "exceptional drummer", and how as his illness worsened he moved to harmonica and went on to record an album Resurrection & Revival.

Gary Sinise in 2021. Picture: Getty Images

"He gave his family and friends so much during his 33 years, and he accomplished great things in those final months," Gary said.

"With a glorious teaming of two old pals from college, his vision for this beautiful music was realized. Mac's inspiring parting gift to us.

"Thank you, Mac. You did it. Resurrection & Revival will live on. And so will you. In our hearts forever. We were blessed to have you in our lives as son, brother, and friend...and we will miss you and love you for eternity."