Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers has died, aged 66

Dave Myers in 2017. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Dave Myers, one portion of the renowned TV cooking duo The Hairy Bikers, passed away at the age of 66, following a two-year battle with cancer, a condition he disclosed in prior years.

A native of Barrow-in-Furness, Myers rose to prominence alongside Si King two decades ago.

The duo, recognizable for their bearded appearances, embarked on journeys across the UK and beyond on their motorcycles, exploring and preparing cuisine from diverse locales.

Their most recent venture, The Hairy Bikers Go West, premiered this month, documenting their travels along the west coast of the UK.

In the inaugural episode, Myers expressed his gratitude for returning to motorcycling, a passion he feared he might never revisit due to health challenges.

Dave Myers and Si King. Picture: Getty

Reflecting on the series, King emphasized the significance of the journey, particularly given Myers' health struggles. Despite undergoing treatment, Myers exhibited remarkable determination and devotion to their craft.

Meeting in the 1990s, Myers and King soared to fame with their collaborative efforts on The Hairy Bikers' Cookbook, a BBC TV hit starting in 2004.

Their culinary escapades continued with shows like the Hairy Bikers' Food Tour of Britain, accompanied by numerous published works.

Additionally, Myers showcased his talents beyond the kitchen, appearing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013 alongside professional dancer Karen Hauer.