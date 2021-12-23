Jay Blades facts: Repair Shop star's age, partner, children, career and more revealed

23 December 2021, 09:40

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas 2021: Jay Blades' age, partner, children, career and more facts revealed
Strictly Come Dancing Christmas 2021: Jay Blades' age, partner, children, career and more facts revealed. Picture: Alamy & Instagram
Hannah Lovejoy

By Hannah Lovejoy

Strictly Come Dancing is returning to our screens over Christmas for a festive special and there’s a new line-up of all-stars preparing to take to the stage, including Jay Blades.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas is back for another year and while the series recently ended with Rose Ayling-Ellis as the 2021 winner - there are more celebrities getting ready to dance in the upcoming TV special.

Modern furniture restorer and TV host Jay Blades is one of the stars taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas TV special - so, here’s everything you need to know.

  1. Who is Jay Blades?

    Jay Blades MBE is a modern furniture restorer and television presenter. Jay is best known for his work on The Repair Shop. In addition to TV work, Jay also runs his own furniture company named Jay & Co.

    Jay is one of several celebrities joining Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas episode - he has been paired with professional dancer Luba Mushtuk.

    Speaking of joining the Strictly Come Dancing special, Jay said that he was “super excited” to dance on the show as it’s a programme that he’s “always admired”.

    He explained: “I’m super excited, times two! One, because I’m going to learn a new dance apart from the ‘Dad’ dance, and two because I’m going to be on Strictly!

    “It’s a show that I’ve always admired, and I can’t wait to see how I perform!”

  2. How old is Jay Blades?

    Jay Blades was born on February 21, 1970 in London.

    He celebrated his 51st birthday in 2021.

  3. Is Jay Blades married and does he have any children?

    Jay Blades was married for some time to his ex-wife Jade, however, they parted ways several years ago. The TV presenter has a daughter named Zola Blades from his previous marriage.

    Zola is 15-years-old and wants to pursue a career in the arts - Jay regularly posts updates about his daughter and her endeavours on his social media.

    Jay is also in a long-term relationship with his partner Christine Goodman.

  4. How tall is Jay Blades?

    Jay Blades is thought to stand at around 6 foot 3 inches, according to his website.

