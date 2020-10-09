Kate Garraway appears on Gardeners' World to speak of coping mechanism during difficult year

9 October 2020, 12:30

Kate Garraway turns to gardening as coping mechanism during husband Derek Draper's health battle
Kate Garraway turns to gardening as coping mechanism during husband Derek Draper's health battle. Picture: BBC • REX

By Rory O'Connor

Kate Garraway has turned to gardening to help keep her focused as her husband Derek Draper remains in hospital.

Smooth presenter Kate will appear on tonight’s episode of Gardeners’ World (October 9), where she speaks about how her outdoor projects have been influenced by Derek’s health battle recovery timeline.

Kate, 53, explained: “It was rather sad because the radishes came, they’re one of Derek’s favourites. We ate them and he still wasn’t better.”

Posting a clip from the show to her 948,000 Instagram followers, Kate said: “It’s been the most important space for us. It’s been a place to find joy. It’s been a place to find hope.

Watch the clip below:

“It’s been a place to go a bit crazy and feel a bit unleashed in a stifling physical and emotional time that we’ve all lived through.

“It just gives you that sense of positive moving forward, that I think only a garden can do really. You can’t think short term in a garden. You have to plan, you have to have hope, you have to invest in a future.

“You don’t plant something unless you believe it’s going to come up. So by planting something and believing Derek will see it when it comes up - that gives us a sense of future.”

Kate Garraway at home in her back garden
Kate Garraway at home in her back garden. Picture: BBC

Kate captioned the post with a not about how she had watched the show since she was “tiny” and was “honoured” to take part.

Read more: Kate Garraway returns to Smooth Radio: 'It'll give Derek another opportunity to hear my voice'

Kate said: “So honoured to be on a programme have loved since I was tiny watching with my Dad every Friday and has been such a tonic to escape the troubles of this summer.

“Hope it lifts your spirits too and encourages you to get gardening even if you only have a pot on the window sill - it will give you more than you imagine! Gardeners’ World, BBC Two, Friday 9th October at 9pm @joe_swifty and @themontydon.

Kate Garraway on Gardeners' World
Kate Garraway on Gardeners' World. Picture: BBC

“PS my Dad is so proud! You see Dad, I was listening all those weekends you got my brother and I to help out on the allotment!”

Derek is still in hospital after contracting coronavirus at the end of March, and being put into an induced coma in early April.

Read more: Kate Garraway visiting husband Derek Draper in hospital to celebrate anniversary

While Derek is now clear of Covid-19, he continues to battle the effects of the virus.

In July, Kate confirmed that Derek is out of the “deep coma”, and is now in a “minimal state of consciousness”, but that the virus had “wreaked havoc on his body”.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Whoopi Goldberg working out how to revive Sister Act for third movie

Whoopi Goldberg is planning to revive Sister Act for a third movie 27 years later
Shirley Bassey, Tina Turner and Adele have all sung James Bond themes

All 24 James Bond theme songs ranked from worst to best

Song Lists

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square film on Netflix: Everything you need to know

Dolly Parton

Archie Lyndhurst with parents Nicholas and Lucy in 2017

CBBC star and Nicholas Lyndhurst's son Archie Lyndhurst has died, aged 19
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend in ‘deep pain’ after suffering a miscarriage with third child

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend in ‘deep pain’ after miscarriage with third child

John Legend

More on Smooth

Teddy Pendergrass

The inspirational story of Teddy Pendergrass' Live Aid comeback after car crash paralysed him

Music

Paul McCartney pays sweet tribute to John Lennon with unseen photo to mark 80th birthday

Paul McCartney pays sweet tribute to John Lennon with unseen photo to mark 80th birthday

Beatles

John Lennon

The 10 greatest John Lennon songs, ranked

Song Lists

Imagine

The Story of... 'Imagine' by John Lennon

The Story of...

John Lennon

QUIZ: How much of a John Lennon fan are you?

John Lennon

Adam Lambert

Adam Lambert interview: Queen singer recalls emotional 'Who Wants to Live Forever' tribute on new album

Queen