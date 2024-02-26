Michael McIntyre is back on the road with a massive world tour: Tickets, dates and venues
26 February 2024, 09:30
Michael McIntyre is back on stage with his brand new show MACNIFICENT!
Listen to this article
It has been five years since Michael's last tour, and he can't wait to bring more laughs around the world.
Michael McIntyre's keen observational comedy and unique ability to transform ordinary moments into showcases of human frustration have resonated deeply with countless fans.
Thus far, his stand-up tours have surpassed four million tickets in sales. Notably, he achieved a record-breaking 28 sold-out performances at London's O2 arena, earning him the keys to the venue.
Tickets for the 2024 tour are on sale now from Ticketmaster.
The full dates are:
- Friday 23rd February: Plymouth, Pavilions
- Saturday 24th February Plymouth, Pavilions
- Sunday 25th February Plymouth Pavilions (* new date)
- Monday 26th February Plymouth, Pavilions (* new date)
- Tuesday 27th February Plymouth, Pavilions (* new date)
- Wednesday 28th February Plymouth, Pavilions (* new date)
- Thursday 29th February Plymouth, Pavilions (* new date)
- Friday 8th March Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
- Saturday 9th March Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
- Sunday 10th March Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena (* new date)
- Friday 15th March Newcastle, Utilita Arena (* new date)
- Saturday 16th March Newcastle, Utilita Arena
- Friday 22nd March Manchester, AO Arena
- Saturday 23rd March Manchester, AO Arena
- Thursday 4th April Eastbourne, Congress (*new date)
- Friday 5th April London, The O2
- Saturday 6th April London, The O2
- Friday 12th April London, The O2
- Saturday 13th April London, The O2
- Sunday 14th April London, The O2 (* new date)
- Friday 19th April Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena (* new date)
- Saturday 20th April Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
- Thursday 25th April Hull, Arena (* new date)
- Friday 26th April Hull, Arena
- Saturday 27th April Sheffield, Utilita Arena
- Wednesday 1st May Utilita Arena (* new date)
- Thursday 2nd May Cardiff, Utilita Arena (* new date)
- Friday 3rd May Cardiff, Utilita Arena (* new date)
- Saturday 4th May Cardiff, Utilita Arena (* new date)
- Sunday 5th May Cardiff, Utilita Arena (* new date)
- Friday 10th May London, OVO Arena Wembley
- Saturday 11th May London, OVO Arena Wembley
- Wednesday 15th May Aberdeen, P&J Arena (* new date)
- Thursday 16th May Aberdeen, P&J Arena
- Friday 17th May Glasgow, OVO Hydro (* new date)
- Saturday 18th May Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- Sunday 19th May Glasgow, OVO Hydro (* new date)
- Friday 24th May Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- Saturday 25th May Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- Sunday 26th May Birmingham, Utilita Arena (* new date)
- Thursday 30th May Dublin, 3Arena (* new date)
- Friday 31st May Belfast, SSE Arena (* new date)
- Saturday 1st June Belfast, SSE Arena