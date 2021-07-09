How many episodes of Physical are there? The lowdown on Rose Byrne's new series

By Emma Clarke

In the new Apple TV series, Rose Byrne plays Sheila Rubin - a dutiful housewife who becomes obsessed with the world of aerobics.

Sheila Rubin is at first the dutiful housewife, standing by her husband who is running for state assembly.

However, as she battles with body image and spirals out of control, she finds an unlikely release through the world of aerobics.

Here's everything you need to know about the series - including the cast, how many episodes there are, and how to watch.

The lowdown on Rose Byrne's new Apple TV series, Physical. Picture: Apple TV

How many episodes of Physical are there?

Physical first premiered on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 18, with the first three episodes being released simultaneously.

Since, the show has been released in weekly instalments, dropping on the streaming site every Friday.

In total, there are ten episodes in season one, with the finale slated to be released on August 6.

How can I watch the series in the UK?

The series is an Apple TV+ exclusive, so in order to watch the show, you'll need to subscribe to the streaming platform.

Who's in the cast of Physical with Rose Byrne?

Starring alongside Rose Byrne as Sheila's husband Danny is Rory Scovel. You may recognise the actor from Superstore, Robbie and Amy Schumer's I Feel Pretty.

Actress Diedre Friel plays Greta in Physical, and is best known for her role as Sandy in the critically-acclaimed series, Sopranos.

Other notable names in the cast of the Apple TV+ series include Paul Sparks, Della Saba, Ashley Liao, Lou Taylor Pucci and Geoffrey Arend.

You can watch the next episode of Physical on Apple TV+ this Friday.