Sharon Stone in tears as she confirms death of brother Patrick in emotional video

14 February 2023, 14:23

Sharon Stone pays tribute to late brother Patrick
Sharon Stone pays tribute to late brother Patrick. Picture: Sharon Stone/Instagram

By Tom Eames

Sharon Stone has paid an emotional tribute to her singer brother Patrick Joseph Stone, following his death from a heart attack.

Sharon Stone's 57-year-old brother Patrick Joseph Stone occurred just two years after the death of his 11-month-old son, River, from organ failure.

In an emotional video posted on Instagram, Basic Instinct actress Sharon said: "Hello everybody, this message is to confirm that, yes, we did lose my brother, Patrick Joseph Stone, to a heart attack yesterday.

"Yes, he is the man who was the father to River who we lost last year at 11 months old. He is survived by his wife Tasha and his son Hunter and his daughter Cailee."

64-year-old Sharon also thanked fans for their support, while speaking about her "immeasurable grief".

"Like any family, we thank you for your love and support in this time of immeasurable grief and we appreciate all of your condolences.

"Yes we've had a tremendous amount of loss in these last couple of years, so many of you also have," she said.

She ended the video by saying: "I thank you very much for the love and support that you're showing us and we just ask you to continue to be kind. Thank you."

In a separate post, Sharon shared some photos of her brother, writing: "RIP my brother Patrick Joseph Stone."

Tributes for Patrick included from John Travolta, commenting: "Dearest Sharon, I’m so sorry for your loss. I do understand very well what you’re going through. With love -JT."

