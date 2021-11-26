Musical theatre icon Stephen Sondheim has died, aged 91

26 November 2021, 23:19

Stephen Sondheim wrote the lyrics to West Side Story
Stephen Sondheim wrote the lyrics to West Side Story. Picture: Alamy

By Tom Eames

Stephen Sondheim, the man behind musicals such as West Side Story and Sweeney Todd has passed away.

The legendary lyricist is best known for writing songs for iconic shows including Gypsy, Into the Wood, Company and many more.

It has been reported that Stephen Sondheim's death at his home in Connecticut was sudden, as just hours earlier he had celebrated Thanksgiving with his family.

He was awarding him with the presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015, with President Barack Obama saying he had "reinvented the American musical".

"His greatest hits aren't tunes you can hum; they're reflections on roads we didn't take, and wishes gone wrong, relationships so frayed and fractured there's nothing left to do but send in the clowns."

Stephen Sondheim with Barbra Streisand
Stephen Sondheim with Barbra Streisand. Picture: Alamy

In December 2019, a theatre on London's West End was named after Sondheim to celebrate his 90th birthday, with Les Misérables currently playing there.

Stephen Sondheim's biggest musicals have been turned into movies, including 2014's Into The Woods and 2007's Sweeney Todd.

He wrote the lyrics for West Side Story, which became a hit movie in 1961 and is receiving a remake by Steven Spielberg later this year.

Sondheim's achievements included nine Tony Awards (including a Lifetime Achievement Tony in 2008), an Academy Award, eight Grammy Awards, a Pulitzer Prize, a Laurence Olivier Award, and a 2015 Presidential Medal of Freedom.

He did not come out as gay until he was 40 years old. He married his partner Jeffrey Scott Romley in 2017.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

In Midas Man, the spotlight turns to The Beatles' wunderkind manager Brian Epstein.

Midas Man: Brian Epstein and Beatles biopic release date, trailer, and cast revealed

Beatles

The Beatles - Get Back

The Beatles: Get Back TV series review round-up – aThe Beatles: Get Back TV series review round-up – a masterpiece or too long and winding?

Beatles

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock are longtime friends and starred in The Lake House together (right)

Sandra Bullock shares super sweet story about Keanu Reeves that proves he is the loveliest man
Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta starred in Grease

School cancels Grease musical production after students complain it's "offensive"
Adele crying during her ITV special

Adele breaks down in tears when she's reunited with her inspirational school teacher

Adele

More on Smooth

George Harrison passed away in 2001

The Beatles' final meeting with George Harrison just weeks before his death was beautiful

Beatles

Westlife's Shane lost both of his parents within months of one another.

Shane Filan dedicates Westlife's new album to his parents, having tragically lost them during lockdown

Westlife

Freddie Mercury: 'The Great Pretender'

Freddie Mercury had heartbreaking reason for keeping AIDS diagnosis secret

Freddie Mercury

Take That as a five-piece in 2011

Gary Barlow promises Take That will return in 2023, but not all five will return

Take That

Michael Bublé is the king of Christmas

Michael Bublé responds to the annual 'defrosting' Christmas joke: "It's not funny"

Michael Bublé

Elton John

Elton John announces extra Farewell Yellow Brick Road UK tour dates at his beloved Vicarage Road

Elton John