Tim Curry facts: Rocky Horror and Legend actor's age, movies, family and where he is now

Tim Curry is one of Britain's finest ever actors and perfomers thanks to his toles in Rocky Horror, Legend, It and many other films, TV shows and theatre productions.

With the popular actor celebrating his 75th birthday in 2021, let's take a look back through his life and career:

Who is Tim Curry and what are his biggest movies? Tim Curry is an English actor, voice actor, and singer. He is known for his roles in a variety of theatre, film, and TV productions, often portraying baddies. Curry first found fame playing Dr Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show in 1975, a role he had originated in the 1973 London and the 1974 Los Angeles stage productions. His other stage work includes roles in the original West End production of Hair, playing Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in the 1980 Broadway production of Amadeus, the Pirate King in the 1982 West End production of The Pirates of Penzance, and King Arthur in Broadway and West End productions of Spamalot from 2005 to 2007. Curry's TV and film roles also include Rooster Hannigan in Annie, Darkness in Legend, Wadsworth in Clue, Pennywise the Dancing Clown in It, and Long John Silver in Muppet Treasure Island. He is also known for his fantastic voice acting work, including the roles of Hexxus in FernGully, Sir Nigel Thornberry in The Wild Thornberrys and Palpatine in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

How old is Tim Curry and where is he from? Tim Curry As Shakespeare in 1976. Picture: Getty Tim Curry was born on April 19, 1946. He celebrated his 74th birthday in 2020. He was born in Grappenhall, Cheshire. His father, James Curry, was a chaplain in the Royal Navy, and died when Curry was 12 years old. He spent most of his childhood in Plymouth, Devon. After his father's death, his family moved to South London. Curry's mother Patricia, a school secretary, died in 1999. His older sister Judith, was a concert pianist who died of a brain tumour in 2001.

Is Tim Curry married? Tim Curry with Marcia Hurwitz in 2015. Picture: Getty Tim Curry has never been married, and has no children. It was rumoured that Tim was in a relationship with Marcia Hurwitz for a number of years, but this has never been officially confirmed.