Warwick Davis pays tribute to "favourite human" as wife Samantha dies, aged 53

19 April 2024, 11:17

Warwick Davis and his wife Samantha
Warwick Davis and his wife Samantha. Picture: Getty Images

By Mayer Nissim

Warwick and Samantha Davis had been married for over 30 years.

Warwick Davis has paid emotional tribute to his wife Samantha Davis, who died last month at the age of 53.

Samantha – an actor and co-founder of dwarfism charity Little People UK with her husband – passed away on March 24, BBC News reports.

"Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family. I miss her hugs," Warwick said in a statement.

"She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life she had a wicked sense of humour and always laughed at my bad jokes."

Warwick added that Samantha was his "most trusted confidante and an ardent supporter of everything I did in my career".

Willow | Official Trailer | Disney+

"Without Sammy, there would have been no Tenable quiz show, no Willow series. No Idiot Abroad Series 3," he continued.

As an actor, Samantha appeared as a Widget in the classic BBC Look and Read show Through the Dragon's Eye in 1989.

Warwick and Samantha met on the set of the original Willow movie in 1988, marrying three years later.

Harrison Davis, Samantha Davis, Warwick Davis, and Annabelle Davis
Harrison Davis, Samantha Davis, Warwick Davis, and Annabelle Davis. Picture: Getty Images

Their first son, Lloyd, inherited both Warwick's spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita (SED) and Samantha's achondroplasia and survived for only nine days after his birth.

Samantha is survived by the couple's two other children, son Harrison and daughter Annabelle, an actor who has starred in the CBBC show The Dumping Ground and Hollyoaks.

Annabelle and Harrison said: "Mum is our best friend and we're honoured to have received a love like hers... her love and happiness carried us through our whole lives."

